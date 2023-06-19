The Chicago White Sox announced four roster moves on Monday, including calling up their No. 6 prospect Jose Rodriguez from Double-A Birmingham.

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn, fresh off his 16-strikeout performance, was placed on the bereavement list and will be away from the team for at least three days by rule.

Third baseman Romy Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation for the second time this season.

Pitcher Nicholas Padilla is also getting called up from the minor leagues. He previously tossed two innings for the White Sox on May 10 and made one appearance with the Chicago Cubs last season. Padilla has a 5.09 ERA in 23 minor-league innings this season.

Rodriguez gets a shot in the big leagues for the first time since being signed by the White Sox in 2018. The 22-year-old has a .284 batting average in 363 minor league games and stole 70 bases between 2021 and 2022. This year Rodriguez has a .703 OPS with 18 extra-base hits, nine steals and 25 RBIs in 44 games.

The White Sox could soon be trading off some of their veteran players given their standing in the American League playoff picture. That could give some of the younger players like Rodriguez a shot to prove they could be part of the long-term future in Chicago.

The White Sox are 31-42 but only sit 5.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, though they currently show no signs of putting up a fight for the division title. Chicago started June 5-0 but is 3-7 since, signaling a trend in the wrong direction as trade season looms.