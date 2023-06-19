Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn unarguably turned in one of his most impressive performances this 2023 season against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. In fact, what he did has never been seen in the MLB in 100 years.

Lynn played for over seven innings and threw 114 pitches, giving up three earned runs on four hits and two walks, as well as a single bunt in the eighth inning. Nonetheless, he also struck out 16 batters in the contest, which is the most strikeouts in a single game this campaign. Obviously, he lowered his ERA to 6.51 as a result of his performance.

More than that, however, Lynn made history with his strikeout galore. Apparently, no other player with an ERA of 6-plus had more strikeouts in a game than Lynn … ever, per ESPN Stats & Info. Earned runs became an official stat in the American League and National League in 1913, but no one has done what the White Sox right-hander just pulled off.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lance Lynn has really struggled this 2023, with his ERA being one of the worst in the MLB. However, after Sunday's display, he should be able to gain more confidence as he looks to help get the White Sox out of their current slump.

Despite Lynn's efforts, Chicago still ended up losing to the Mariners 5-1. The team dropped to 31-42 on the season after winning just three of their last 10 matches. Hopefully with Lynn improving his play and developing some consistency, the wins will also come sooner rather than later for the White Sox.