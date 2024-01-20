The Chicago White Sox have a new relief pitcher.

The Chicago White Sox are shoring up their bullpen. The team signed a one-year deal with former San Francisco Giants relief pitcher John Brebbia, per MLB Network.

Brebbia had a 3.99 ERA in San Francisco during the 2023 season, appearing in 40 games for the club. The reliever had a 3-5 record with 47 strikeouts for the Giants. He also has played for the St. Louis Cardinals in his MLB career, appearing in 295 games since the 2017 season. He's also worked as a starting pitcher at different times during his time in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox are trying to rebuild after a very disappointing 2023 season. The team finished with a 61-101 record, good for fourth in the American League Central standings. The team struggled mightily on defense, giving up more home runs than any other pitching unit in the American League. The White Sox also gave up the second highest amount of walks in the American League to opposing batters, per Baseball Reference.

Brebbia has a career record of 15-15, with a 3.42 lifetime ERA. He picked up two saves during the 2018 season when he was with the Cardinals. Brebbia's versatility gives the White Sox a lot to work with, as he's been a middle reliever as well as a set-up man in San Francisco. The White Sox have new pitching coaches this season, to get the most from Brebbia and other arms in the bullpen.

Spring training games begin in February for the franchise, with a game for the White Sox against the Chicago Cubs on Feb. 23 in Mesa, Arizona.