Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson is preparing to play in the World Baseball Classic with Team USA. The shortstop is one of many stars on the squad as they look to repeat as WBC champions. He’ll be looked to not only play up-the-middle defense and hit well but also bring energy.

Baseball fans know that Anderson isn’t afraid to flip his bat after home runs and celebrate his big plays on the diamond. Many observers, especially older ones, are not too fond of it and managers have not always supported it. That changed with Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, who asked him specifically to bring out the bat flips, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “I need the bat flip,” DeRosa said, to which Anderson replied, “You’re going to get it.”

“That was a first, definitely,” the White Sox star said of DeRosa’s request, via The Athletic. “But I think it’s the right setting. We’re playing exciting ball. We don’t just have one town behind us. We’ve got the whole country. Of course they want something that’s going to get them fired up.”

Anderson has been one of MLB’s best hitters over the last few years, posting at least a 100 OPS+ and a batting average of over .300 each of the last four seasons, including an MLB-leading .335 in the 2019 season. Team USA begins group play with a matchup against Great Britain on March 11 at Chase Field in Arizona. The White Sox shortstop and the star-studded roster should be one of the tournament’s best squads.