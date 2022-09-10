Tony La Russa returning to the White Sox, but there’s a catch

The Chicago White Sox have been making a push up the American League Central standings, despite the fact they have been without their manager Tony La Russa since August 30th. The White Sox have moved past the Minnesota Twins in the division, and are sitting just a game and a half behind the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the AL Central.

La Russa has been forced to miss time after undergoing tests on his heart, and nobody has really known when he would return. The White Sox announced a positive update for La Russa that will see him rejoin his team, but it comes with a unique catch, meaning this situation will need to continue to be monitored over the next few weeks.

This is a somewhat interesting update on La Russa. It seems like he will be rejoining the Sox on Sunday, but won’t be returning to the dugout as the team’s manager just yet. In that regard, it sounds like La Russa still has some hurdles to clear before he can make his way back to the dugout.

For now, the White Sox will continue to do their best to catch the Guardians ahead of them in the Central. They are starting to heat up at the perfect time, and it’s made an already compelling playoff race in the AL Central even more noteworthy. Getting La Russa back would certainly help, but for now, Chicago seems intent on riding their current wave for as long as they can in hopes that it will lead to a playoff spot.