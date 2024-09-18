ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the worst teams in the majors take to the diamond as the Chicago White Sox visit the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Angels prediction and pick.

White Sox-Angels Projected Starters

Jared Shuster vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Jared Shuster (1-4) with a 4.54 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP

Last Start: Shuster went 2.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits and a home run. He would allow three runs as he took the loss to the Guardians

2024 Road Splits: Shuster is 0-1 in 15 appearances on the road this year with a 5.40 ERA and a .297 opponent batting average.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) with a 5.08 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP

Last Start: Kochanowicz went 5.2 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a home run. He would allow four runs and take the loss to the Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Kochanowicz is 0-2 at home this year in two starts. He has a 6.00 ERA and a .400 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Angels Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +128

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Angels

Time: 4:07 PM ET/ 1:07 PM PT

TV: NBCSCH/BSW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 29th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn has led the way. He is hitting .248 with a .301 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 66 RBIs and 53 runs scored. Andrew Benintendi has also been solid. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .292 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 48 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .242 this year with a .312 on-base percentage. He has just ten home runs but has 45 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Andrew Benintendi has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .333 with a .391 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Gavin Sheets has also been solid. He is hitting .250 this week with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Nicky Lopez rounds out the top bats in the last week. He is hitting .444 in the last week with three RBIs and a run scored. The White Sox are hitting .254 as a team in the last week. They have eight home runs and 23 runs scored in the last six games.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 27th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. Zach Neto has led the way at the plate for the Angels. He is hitting .250 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. Neto has 21 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 66 runs scored. Further, he has stolen 29 bases. Taylor Ward has also played well this year. Ward is hitting .244 this year with 24 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 70 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats on the year for the Angelsi is Logan O'Hoppe. O'Hoppe is hitting .238 with a .296 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 58 runs scored on the year.

Nolan Schanuel has been the hot bat in the last week. He is hitting .476 in the last week with a .542 on-base percentage. He has a home run, four RBIs, and a run scored in the last week. Schanuel has also stolen four bases. Also hitting well is Jordy Adams. he is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Taylor Ward is not hitting well, but still being productive. He is hitting just .158 in the last week, but getting on base at a .333 rate. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and has scored five times. The Angels are hitting just .213 i the last week with eight home runs and 23 runs scored in six games.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick

Jared Schuster has been primarily a bullpen arm, making just one opening appearance this year. He normally goes between one and two innings and has given up runs in seven of his last 11 outings. Meanwhile, Jack Kochanowicz has given up three or more runs in three of his last four starts, as the Angels have gone 1-3 in those four games. Further, the White Sox have been the better-hitting team as of late. With Crochet on the mound, take the White Sox to get the win.

Final White Sox-Angels Prediction & Pick: White Sox ML (+128)