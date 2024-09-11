The Chicago White Sox are approaching the infamous record set by the New York Mets in 1962 for most losses in a single season in Major League Baseball history, 120. After losing 6-4 to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, the White Sox picked up their 114th loss of the season and inched closer to historic 120 mark.

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who had not yet addressed his team's historically bad season, released the following statement on Wednesday per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.

“Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying,” Reinsdorf said. “This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won’t happen overnight either. Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success. What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort.”

“I expect to have more to say at the end of the season,” Reinsdorf continued.

Reinsdorf does not reveal much in his statement. He confirms his disappointment in the on-field product, acknowledges the fans' frustrations and gives credit to the members of the organization for their continued commitment despite the difficult circumstances.

His closing sentence however, alludes to some potentially significant changes coming the White Sox's way this offseason. That could be referencing the expected managerial open following the firing of Pedro Grifol and hiring of now-interim manager Grady Sizemore, general manager Chris Getz' status or even Reinsdorf's ownership. Whatever Resindorf was referring to, it is clear that moves will be made to address what went wrong in 2024.

The Chicago White Sox's historically bad 2024 season

After Wednesday's loss, the White Sox have dropped a franchise-record 15th game in a row at home, lost their last 17 of 19 overall games and were swept in a series for the 24th time this year. With a 33-114 record and 15 games left in the season, the White Sox would need to go at least 10-5 to avoid tying the 1962 Mets' 120 loss record, and at least 9-6 to avoid setting a new record.

Things are as bad as its gets for the South Siders right now. A lot needs to change in order to turn things around.