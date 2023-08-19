The Chicago White Sox take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our White Sox Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch White Sox Rockies.

The Chicago White Sox hit rock bottom earlier in the season, given their precipitous decline and their inability to mount a genuine threat in the American League Central Division. The White Sox' season effectively ended well before this mid-August stretch in which the Pale Hose are basically playing out the string and have no postseason prospects. They sold at the trade deadline and have continued to labor under a considerable strain in the clubhouse. No MLB team has been more disappointing over the past two seasons. The San Diego Padres — followed closely by the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets — are the biggest disappointments of 2023, but if you take 2022 and 2023 together, the White Sox have played further below their talent than any team in baseball. The enormity of the Sox' underachieving ways appeared multiple months and weeks ago, so it's not as though the Sox can go any lower than they already have.

Friday, however, was representative of how miserable the Sox' season has been.

Chicago was sand-blasted 14-1 by Colorado. The Rockies scored the most runs of any game this season and scored the highest margin of victory (13) of any game this season. If you bet on the Rockies on the run line and then climbed the escalator with more in-game run-line plays, you made a bundle of money. Now we get to see if the Sox can bounce back on Saturday in what is a “pride” game for a team whose collective ego has been wounded a lot in 2023.

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+125)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+150)

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-105)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox were completely embarrassed and humiliated on Friday night in Denver. A team which loses that badly and plays that poorly is bound to come onto the field the next day and play really hard, just as a point of professional pride. Neither team in this game is any good, but the White Sox are going to make it a point to play hard, smart, and with vigor in this game. That won't guarantee a high quality of performance — the White Sox have rarely played well this season — but if you are going to pick your spots as a bettor, and if you are going to choose a situation in which the White Sox make good sense as a team to bet on, this is that game.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies' bats found a rhythm on Friday against the White Sox which they lacked for most of the season. Colorado scored five runs in the first inning, then four in the fourth, then three in the sixth. It's not as though they tacked on most of the 14 runs late in the game. The Rockies struck early and kept hitting through the game. It was a complete performance from Colorado, which has done well against the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and other American League teams this year. Colorado might have found a matchup which really works. The Rockies were recently worn out by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Playing in the National League West is a chore for the Rockies. Playing the American League Central is easier.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Neither the White Sox nor the Rockies are trustworthy teams. Don't get lured by any of the possibilities this game provides.

Final White Sox-Rockies Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5