The Detroit Tigers are going to the playoffs but first play host to the Chicago White Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick.

White Sox-Tigers Projected Starters

Sean Burke vs. Beau Brieske

Sean Burke (1-0) with a 1.93 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Burke went six innings, giving up two hits, a walk, and a home run. He would allow just one run, but he took the no-decision as the White Sox to the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: The only start on the road this year for Burke was last time out, when he gave up one run over six innings on a solo home run.

Beau Brieske 3.56 ERA, 68 K's, 1.28 WHIP in 65.2 innings as a reliever.

Last Start: N/A

2024 Home Splits: One save, in 31.1 innings.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Tigers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +180

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: NBCSCH/BSDET

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 30th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. They are led by Andrew Vaughn. Vaughn is hitting .248 this year with a .300 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 55 runs scored. Meanwhile, Andrew Benintendi has been solid as well. He is hitting .228 on the year with a .290 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 48 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. Sheets is hitting .234 on the year with a .305 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs, 45 RBIs, and 35 runs scored.

Lenyn Sosa has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .357 in the last week with a .438 on-base percentage. He has two home runs four RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Korey Lee has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .556 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Andrew Benetinedi is hitting well. He is hitting .294 this week with two RBIs but has not scored in the last week. Finally, Miguel Vargas has not hit well but is scoring. He is hitting just .143 in the last week but has a home run, an RBI, and three runs scored. In the last week, the White Sox are hitting just .188 with five home runs and 13 runs, in the last five games.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .263 this year with a .350 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 73 RBIS, and 82 runs scored on the year. Meanwhile, Colt Keith is hitting .261 this year with a .310 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Matt Vierling. He is hitting .258 on the year with a .312 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 56 RBIS, and 78 runs scored this year.

Spencer Torkelson has led the way in terms of RBIs in the last week. He is hitting just .176 in the last week, with a .222 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Dillon Dingler has also been productive in limited at-bats in the last week. He is hitting .500 with three RBIs but does not have a run scored. Riley Greene has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .300 in the last week with two RBIs and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Kerry Carpenter. He is hitting .357 in the last week with two home runs, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The Tigers are hitting .234 in the last week, with five home runs, and 20 runs scored in five games.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Sean Burke has only made three starts this year but has been solid, giving up just four runs, with three earned. While Burke has been solid, the White Sox are just 1-2 in the three games he has started. Still, the White Sox are hitting horribly. They have hit just .143 in the last week and are scoring just over two runs per game. The Tigers are looking to finish the improbable run to the playoffs after a hot second half. The Tigers will hit Sean Burke hard in this one. Take Detroit here.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (-215)