As the Chicago White Sox's season draws to a much-anticipated end, all-star pitcher Garrett Crochet shared his frustration regarding some fans who appear to be rooting for the team to set the dismal record of 121 losses in a season. This sentiment comes after the White Sox narrowly avoided this unwanted milestone during recent games.

In a tweet from White Sox beat writer Vinnie Duber, Crochet expressed regret and disappointment over the season's outcomes. “Wish we could have put together a better season for [the fans],” he said.

However, when asked about fans cheering for a record-setting loss, the pitcher's dismay was notable. He paused thoughtfully before responding, “I don’t love it. That’s all I’m going to say,” indicating his discomfort with the notion that fans might prefer to witness history over team success.

The White Sox don't want the record

The White Sox's struggle has been hard on players and fans, with the team recently fighting off the record previously held by the Mets. Their resilience shone through during an eighth-inning comeback against the Angels. Before this game, the White Sox had not won a game this season when trailing entering the eighth inning, and as noted by CBS Sports HQ's Connor Groel, were 0-94.

The comeback was sparked by Zach DeLoach and Bryan Ramos, who hit consecutive doubles, followed by a walk drawn by Lenyn Sosa. Luis Robert then hit a critical pop-up that was misplayed by the Angels' second baseman, allowing Ramos to score and tie the game. Andrew Benintendi later singled to left field, bringing Sosa home to secure a 3-2 lead.

In a nail-biting ninth inning, veteran right-hander Justin Anderson was called upon to preserve the slim lead. Despite walking Mickey Moniak to put the tying run on base, Anderson managed to induce a groundout from Eric Wagaman to seal the game. This save was Anderson’s first since 2019 and highlighted a season where the White Sox bullpen has seen significant turnover and inconsistency.

The White Sox will look to maintain their momentum and avoid the historic 121st loss as they face the Detroit Tigers in the season finale at Comerica Park. This game carries added weight as the Tigers continue to vie for a spot in the AL Wild Card race, setting the stage for the White Sox to play spoiler.

This tumultuous season for the White Sox has certainly tested the team's resolve, evidenced not just by their on-field struggles but also by the complex emotions surrounding their potential record-setting losses. As they move towards the offseason, the focus will undoubtedly shift towards rebuilding and hopefully winning back the full support of their fanbase, away from the allure of dubious historical records.