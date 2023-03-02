The Chicago White Sox massively underachieved last season, meaning there are plenty of players who need to perform more like the back of their baseball cards in 2023. While many White Sox fans will immediately point the finger at catcher Yasmani Grandal- which is perfectly understandable- there are other players, like Lucas Giolito, who need to play better if the White Sox want to make noise in the American League Central.

Fortunately for the White Sox, many of these players could benefit from a different voice in the clubhouse, as new manager Pedro Grifol prepares for his first season as skipper.

With any luck, the White Sox could look more like the team that won 93 games in 2021 than the one that limped to an 81-win season in 2022.

That said, let’s take a look at which players need to bounce back in 2023.

White Sox Players Who Must Bounce Back In 2023

3. White Sox OF Luis Robert

Luis Robert has yet to fully unleash the potential that once made him MLB.com’s number-five ranked prospect. Of course, it should be noted that it hasn’t been entirely in Robert’s control.

The only full season that the White Sox outfielder has played was the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Robert flashed the power-speed combo that made him a very productive player in the minor leagues, cracking 11 home runs and stealing nine bases.

As a result, there was great promise surrounding Robert heading into the 2021 season.

A red-hot start in April and March of 2021 did nothing to persuade fans that a second-half breakout was not on the way.

Unfortunately, it was not to be.

Robert suffered a torn hip flexor that cost him three months of the season. Upon returning, he played at a scorching hot level, finishing the year with a .946 OPS and 13 home runs.

2022 followed a similar theme. Chicago fans were optimistic and Robert started strong.

But the injury bug bit again, this time in his wrist.

In addition, he missed time due to COVID-19 and dealt with dizziness and blurred vision.

The result was another disappointing season.

But Robert is now healthy at White Sox Spring Training.

He acknowledges that he’s been good, but “not good enough“, as he told James Fegan of The Athletic in a February interview.

Robert needs a bounce back season to show Chicago fans what he’s truly capable of being- one of the best outfielders in the sport.

2. Chicago C Yasmani Grandal

It would be an understatement to say that Yasmani Grandal played poorly in 2022. Grandal, known for his prowess offensively as a backstop, looked lost at times at the plate.

A .202/.301/.269 slash line with five home runs in 376 plate appearances doesn’t even tell the whole story.

Grandal was somehow worth negative 1.4 Wins Above Replacement.

The numbers go on and on.

But to be fair to Grandal, the veteran catcher dealt with knee injuries early on in the season, then a back injury that essentially ended his season for good.

There was simply no way he was going to get his timing where it needed to be with his health at less than 100 percent.

Grandal told Chuck Garfien on an episode of The White Sox Talk Podcast that he had a “dead leg” and couldn’t even “get out of bed” the next day at one point.

Clearly, he wasn’t in a good spot physically.

Even still, Grandal, who posted the highest OPS of his career in 2021, needs to return to form for the White Sox to be a good team.

Chicago will need to replace the steady production of Jose Abreu in the lineup.

One easy way to do that is for Grandal to return to form in 2023.

1. White Sox SP Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito is the single most important White Sox player on this list. Like Robert and Grandal, Giolito needs to have a bounce-back season in 2023.

Unlike his two teammates, Giolito was relatively healthy in 2022- and just flat-out did not pitch very well.

In 30 starts, the Santa Monica, California native pitched to an 11-9 record with a 4.90 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings.

Compared to his stellar seasons from 2019 to 2021, Giolito did not look the part of the White Sox ace.

Giolito allowed far too much traffic on the basepaths, as his WHIP was the second-highest mark of his career.

The White Sox star told MLB Network in January that he identified some issues with his delivery.

He also acknowledged that putting on 20 pounds of muscle, which he did before the 2022 season, may not have been the best move.

A more slimmed down Giolito with a different delivery could make all the difference for the White Sox in 2023.

They will need their ace to pitch like one.