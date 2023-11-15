Find out who Percy Jackson is before the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+!

Perseus or Percy Jackson is a fictional character created by Rick Riordan, taking on the role of the main character and narrator in the Percy Jackson & the Olympians series. Percy features in the Trials of Apollo series, making him a consistent presence in all three series of the Camp Half-Blood chronicles.

In film adaptations, Logan Lerman portrayed Percy. While Chris McCarrell took on the role in the musical. For the upcoming Disney+ series, Walker Scobell is set to depict the character. But before that, here's everything you might want to know about the demigod.

Percy Jackson's lineage

Percy Jackson was born to Poseidon, the Greek god of seas, storms, and horses. His mother, Sally Jackson, was a mortal with the ability to see through the Mist. Percy was named after the heroic figure Perseus for good luck, as Perseus had a rare happy ending and a peaceful death.

When Percy was just a baby, Poseidon, like other gods, left. Leaving Sally to raise Percy alone. In Percy's case, Poseidon departed to protect them from Zeus, who would have been upset to discover his brother breaking the oath – a pact among Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades (known as the Big Three). The oath in question was to avoid having more demigod children. Offspring of the Big Three were considered too powerful and dangerous.

During Percy's infancy, Poseidon's departure led to a snake attacking him. A threat Percy overcame by strangling the serpent to death, reminiscent of the legendary demigod Hercules. As Percy grew, his mother only told him that his father was “lost at sea.” All without confirming whether Poseidon was alive or dead.

Growing up as a demigod

With tan skin, disheveled jet-black hair, and sea-green eyes inherited from his father, Percy had a sarcastic troublemaker smile and irresistible looks. Despite his attractiveness, he remained oblivious to it. Known for his changeable nature inherited from Poseidon, Percy was kind-hearted, brave, and a natural leader. Often praised for his bravery by friends, family, and even gods.

However, like his father, he also often found himself in peculiar situations. Like school buses exploding and aquariums flooding, leading to numerous school expulsions over six years. This made him a target for bullies. Even his stepfather suspected something wasn't normal about Percy.

Meanwhile – his rebellious streak, sarcastic humor, and laid-back demeanor were from his mother. Short-tempered and reckless, Percy struggled to control his anger, especially when witnessing bullying. He disliked rules, often acting before thinking, and feeling responsible for everything that went wrong.

Though perceived as obtuse by Annabeth, Percy Jackson gets perceptive when needed. Despite school troubles due to dyslexia and ADHD, Percy cherished his friends at Camp Half-Blood. Described as a child of Poseidon's better nature, he was powerful, gentle, and helpful, embodying a guide rather than a destroyer.

How powerful is Percy Jackson?

Percy Jackson possesses heightened senses, allowing him to excel in battle by analyzing opponents' fighting styles and detecting minor details. In the films, the demigod suffers from dyslexia, which causes him to read Ancient Greek effortlessly. This further reflects his divine lineage.

As a skilled swordsman, Percy's abilities evolve over time, enabling him to defeat formidable opponents like Ares and monsters. His dreams, more potent than most demigods', offer insights into past, present, and future events.

Percy's demigod attributes include superhuman durability, strength, reflexes, agility, and an intimidating “Wolf Stare.” He demonstrates exceptional willpower, endurance in Tartarus, and leadership in battles like the Battle of Manhattan. While initially poor at archery, Percy has improved, and his Latin skills benefited him during his time at Camp Jupiter.

Will the series be different from the film?

With these newfound characteristics and abilities, the new Disney+ series promises to reveal aspects of Percy Jackson that fans didn't see in the original films.

Find out who Percy really is when “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premieres on Disney+ this December 20.

