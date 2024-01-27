The MVP race is down to five candidates and while Christian McCaffrey may not win the title, we take a look why he should be the winner.

The San Francisco 49ers swaggered into the postseason like a dynasty reborn. And at the heart of their locomotive offense was a Swiss Army knife in cleats, Christian McCaffrey. Sure, Brock Purdy's Cinderella story took center stage, but McCaffrey's virtuoso performance deserves a standing ovation, even if the MVP podium eludes him this year.

Let's not mince words, McCaffrey was a statistical titan. Over 2,000 total yards, 21 touchdowns, a receiving threat as potent as his rushing, and a highlight reel longer than a pirate's treasure map. He carved up defenses like a sculptor against marble, each juke, burst of speed, and acrobatic catch a testament to his unparalleled skill.

why are we going to crown a QB with MVP when Christian McCaffrey is better than everyone on the planet ?? pic.twitter.com/3py0UJ2soz — CK (@ciarranotmist) January 21, 2024

“Kyle Shanahan has the #1 weapon in the entire NFL when it comes to the running back position,” said NFL Analyst and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark.

And he's right. McCaffrey wasn't just the engine of the 49ers offense, he was the chassis, the wheels, and the GPS guiding them to the promised land. But here's the cruel rub of the MVP race: statistics are the starting point, not the finish line. And in a quarterback-driven league, a running back, no matter how magnificent, needs to pull off a Herculean feat to snatch the crown.

The historical bias against non-QBs is real. Since Adrian Peterson in 2012, the trophy has resided under the watchful gaze of signal-callers. The narrative, the clutch throws, the “face of the franchise” allure they all tilt the scales towards those under center.

This year, the competition was particularly fierce. Lamar Jackson, with his electrifying escapades and MVP pedigree, always looms large. Dak Prescott's resurgence in Dallas, Josh Allen's cannon arm, and highlight-reel throws, each make compelling cases. Then there's Brock Purdy. The seventh-round rookie who defied expectations, leading the 49ers to a late-season surge and stealing some of McCaffrey's MVP thunder.

Don't get me wrong, Purdy deserves every accolade thrown his way. But McCaffrey's impact transcended box scores. He was the oxygen in the lungs of the offense, the security blanket for a rookie QB, the Swiss Army knife that opened every defensive can. These are the moments that don't show up on spreadsheets. The qualities of an MVP, the grit, leadership, and the ability to elevate everyone around him, even if they don't come with a spiral in hand.

So, will McCaffrey win the 2023 MVP? Probably not. With the historical bias, the Purdy factor, and the competition from QB titans it's a tough mountain to climb. But his performance should ignite a conversation, a reckoning with the MVP criteria itself. Should a season of unparalleled versatility, leadership, and impact be overshadowed by passing yards and touchdowns?

Perhaps not. Perhaps next year, when McCaffrey returns with another symphony of athleticism, the voters will hear the full melody of his MVP-caliber brilliance. And when they do, they might realize that sometimes, the most valuable player isn't the one behind the center, but the one who can do it all, everywhere, all the time.