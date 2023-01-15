There’s a tide rising on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa that just may overpower the college football world in 2023. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have seen the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back College Football Playoff championships, and that is not something that can be tolerated easily.

Alabama is the pre-eminent program in college football, and the Crimson Tide is not used to seeing its place on top usurped. That means the Crimson Tide is likely to go forward in an overpowering and motivated manner when the 2023 season kicks off.

Nick Saban will push Alabama troops to the limit

Start with Saban, who could be seen on ESPN’s coverage of the events surrounding the championship game between Georgia and TCU. Saban had to listen to the “experts” tell the world that Georgia was now on top in the college football world. Those words will ring in Saban’s ears for the next year.

Saban was presumably getting paid well to be on the panel and make his assessments of the strengths and weaknesses of the championship combatants. But he was also paying a price when he had to hear those observers sing the praises of Georgia.

The Bulldogs have certainly been on a strong run and are deserving of respect. But to say they are now ahead of Alabama had to burn Saban’s psyche. Alabama has a huge historical edge on Georgia with 18 national championships, and by the end of the 2023 season, the Crimson Tide is likely to have No. 19

In addition to the talent that Alabama brings, Saban is going to have pedal pressed all the way down to the floor in an effort to silence all the doubters as well as the “new” kings of college football.

Jamarion Miller gives the Tide an explosive running attack

The running game will be the most dangerous part of the Alabama offense, particularly at the start of the season when the quarterback situation irons itself out. That’s because Bryce Young will be one of the top choices in the NFL Draft and the competition between Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe will take some time to iron out.

But Jamarion Miller will be ready to dominate at running back. Miller did not see a ton of action as a freshman, as he was behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan on the depth chart. Look for Miller to be the No. 1 back in 2023, and the 5-10, 201-pound hammer will have the explosiveness to make big plays on a consistent basis.

Miller carried the ball 33 times for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns in his limited time on the field, but his 6.8 yards per carry average bodes well for the future. He should be a big-play maker for Saban, and he will have a superb offensive line to open up big holes for him.

Deontae Lawson leads a ferocious Alabama defense

The Crimson Tide is going to be snarling on defense in 2023 after a less-than-impressive season in 2022. Alabama gave up 52 points in a midseason loss to Tennessee and 32 points in a defeat to LSU. The defense also looked vulnerable in other games, but that unit was bailed out by Young and the offense.

Lawson should become the leader of the linebacker unit with the departures of Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody. Lawson had 51 tackles in a supportive role last season along with 2.5 tackles for loss.

Don’t be surprised if Lawson becomes a viable contender for the Dick Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the nation and the Alabama defense becomes one of the most dangerous units in the nation.

And if you look closely, Nick Saban may actually be smiling when the season comes to a happy conclusion.