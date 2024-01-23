Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan wasted no time explaining what a Best Director Oscar for the film would mean to him.

Now that the official nominations are out for the 2024 Academy Awards and Christopher Nolan's name and Oppenheimer film are at the top of the list in a slew of categories, the real campaigning fun can begin.

Christopher Nolan wasted no time letting the Hollywood Reporter know how much a win in the Best Director Oscar category would mean to him.

“I grew up loving Hollywood movies,” Nolan explained. “I grew up watching the Academy Awards as a kid, it’s always stood in my mind for the highest form of recognition in a field that I love, and it’s the recognition of people who work in the industry alongside you.”

“So, yeah, it would mean the world to me, but I’m at the moment just counting how lucky I feel to be nominated, and to have a film that I worked on have the breadth of nominations, it’s really staggering and really rewarding,” Nolan continued.

Though he's been nominated for eight Academy Awards over the years, Nolan has yet to take home the Oscar gold, though he's now the frontrunner to win in the Best Director category for Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer is also the favorite at this point in the Best Picture category. It really is no surprise after all the box office success and critical accolades already bestowed on the sprawling biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, but Nolan insists this response is still far beyond his creative team's wildest dreams when the project began.

“We’ve clearly caught a wave with the film and that’s something we’re very grateful for,” Nolan further told The Hollywood Reporter. “We never imagined this level of success. But we did have faith that it was a great story.”

“You know, certainly audiences going to it in the summer, I think it was the strength of the story itself, this great piece of American history that was driving things for us,” Nolan elaborated. “Also, for a film that came out in the summer to be recognized by the Academy at the end of the year or beginning of next year, it’s just a very rewarding thing to wake up to.”

Nolan admitted, “Frankly, it’s not really what we expected when we set out this with this project and it’s a wonderful surprise.”

Christopher Nolan is seen as one of the defining film auteurs of his generation, and a Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer would surely cement his legacy.