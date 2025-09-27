PHOENIX– Disrespect and underestimation are often common themes for any team to cling to. The same sentiments apply to the Phoenix Mercury, and specifically, star forward Satou Sabally.

Although she's been an All-Star and All-WNBA first team selection in 2023, there's still more to her game she's trying to reach. She has been challenged on all fronts.

For instance, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts challenged Sabally throughout the season in a multitude of areas. Confidence, shooting, and consistency.

One thing that has always been crucial has been Sabally's reverence and respect for her teammates. Both Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas have elite resumes and don't have much to prove.

The latter is searching for her first WNBA title, while Copper wants to be the leader of her own team. Meanwhile, Sabally might have the most potential, considering her age and skill set.

Still, she loves being disrespected and is carrying that into the thick of the WNBA playoffs.

“ESPN, all, all of them, they ranked us really low (at the start of the season),” Sabally said postgame. “To me, it's a disrespect towards those two (Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas. They're gold medalists, they're all-stars.

“To put that type of disrespect towards people who've literally been in the league for so long… that just fuels us. We're the underdogs. We have something to prove to ourselves more than to others, and I think this is really what bonds us.”

Satou Sabally loves the Mercury as underdogs

The main element that surrounds the Mercury is how connected they are. It feels that they've been playing together for years, despite joining forces for the first time.

Not to mention, Sabally wanted to be challenged and is embracing it. She has two of the top players in the WNBA consistently pushing her. When one could be complacent and content, she wants to find another level she can get to.

Even with the frustrations, setbacks, and inconsistencies, Sabally is shining through the playoffs. For her, it circles back to how much she enjoys being around her teammates and the organization.

“I've had the most fun this year just by being motivated coming to work,” Sabally said. “They're motivating me. They're not taking it easy on me and want me to get better, and this is exactly what I came here for.

“So, it's just such a nice feeling, and everyone brings it to the table. Sami (Whitcomb), with her energy, it just fuels you when people tell you, you're not good enough. Don't back down, just really believe in yourself, believe in the people around you and and keep your circle tight.”

The Mercury will have a chance to close out the Lynx on Sunday in front of their home crowd in a decisive Game 4. One more win, and Phoenix will advance to its first WNBA Finals since 2021.