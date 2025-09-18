It sounds like WWE is changing Wrestlepalooza‘s main event, and John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar will close the show, despite past reports.

Pat McAfee hyped up the match between Cena and Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on his show. However, he revealed that it will open the show, not close it.

“Him (Lesnar) and Cena are gonna be battling for one last time here in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it's gonna be must-watch, it's gonna be show-stealing, it's gonna be something that's talked about for generations and generations,” McAfee teased. “And that fight will be taking place at the top of the show. Kicking off the ESPN-WWE era will be John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“This is obviously gigantic, what a way to start the best partnership I've ever seen, and the smartest partnership I've ever seen between ESPN and WWE, and also, two GOATs going at it,” he continued.

Breaking: John Cena and Brock Lesnar's match at Wrestlepalooza will kick off the night, @PatMcAfeeShow announced.

ESPN is going all-out promoting Cena and Lesnar's match. During their recent Monday Night Football broadcast, Chris Fowler promoted the match.

However, this does refute the past reports. Previously, Joe Tessitore revealed that Cena and Lesnar would main event the show on SportsCenter. Perhaps he misspoke, or maybe WWE changed their plans days before the event.

What will main event WWE Wrestlepalooza if not John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar?

McAfee did not reveal which match will close the show. Currently, there are four other confirmed matches on the card. The most likely option is the mixed tag team match between real-life husband and wife couples CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

It marks Lee's return to in-ring action after over a decade. She made her return to WWE during the September 5, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Additionally, the Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) will reunite to face the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer will face for the vacant Women's World Championship.

The other option is the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. They are two of WWE's top stars, so that makes it a possibility as the main event.