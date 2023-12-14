Why shouldn't the Cavs demand Mikal Bridges from the Nets in a potential Donovan Mitchell trade?

Even though he squashed such speculation during training camp, Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cleveland Cavaliers will always be a subject of looming interest league-wide. Case in point: The Brooklyn Nets could be in the mix to acquire Mitchell via trade if the New York Knicks cannot, according to Matt Moore of Action Network.

“ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported for months going on years that Mitchell will not re-sign with Cleveland,” Moore writes. “One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can't get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done.”

And so begins the great trade battle of Cleveland President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman's time. Indeed, Mitchell is not long for the shores of Lake Erie, which, according to multiple sources, is the NBA's worst-kept rumor. But the Cavs can still try to court him and get him to consider re-signing this summer, the earliest he said he would entertain an extension with the team. If things fall to the wayside, that's when the trade market for Mitchell's services should officially open.

Cavs' best Donovan Mitchell trade with Nets

When looking across the landscape of possibly interested suitors, Brooklyn could make Cleveland the most compelling offer asset-wise. After moving on from Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are sitting on a plethora of draft picks and heftier salaries to match Mitchell's $35.4 million price tag. Brooklyn could start with an initial offer of Cam Johnson and then add in a combination of young players like Cam Thomas or Dariq Whitehead and draft picks to seal the deal.

With that offer, the Cavs could be looking at a starting five of Darius Garland, Max Strus, Cam Johnson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. While that group doesn't have the same star-powered punch as one including Mitchell, Cleveland could always package the younger picks and players to continue fleshing out the long-term vision of building around their nucleus.

While that offer seems the most realistic, it shouldn't be the one the Cavs settle on. Instead, Cleveland should go big or never bother to pick up the phone and straight up ask the Nets to send over Mikal Bridges as the centerpiece of any hypothetical Mitchell trade.

While the Nets wouldn't want to part ways with their best player, it might end up costing them that price to give Mitchell the New York homecoming he's seemingly always wanted. It was barely more than a year ago the Cavs sold the farm to acquire the superstar guard from the Utah Jazz. If anything, Cleveland should expect an equivalent exchange of star power for star power in a potential Mitchell trade since the team is in full-blown contention mode.

Landing Bridges would allow the Cavs the luxury of remaining a contender despite parting ways with Mitchell. Besides, if that's what it costs for Brooklyn to acquire Mitchell in a trade, they won't have to send as many picks, young players or other assets along with Bridges. Instead, it could open up opportunities for the Nets to use those assets elsewhere and go big-game hunting for players like Pascal Siakam or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Thankfully, this hypothetical won't start to really heat up until this summer, when Donovan Mitchell will likely let Cleveland know his long-term professional intentions. But it's worth keeping an eye on as the season rolls along and it becomes ever clear the partnership between the Cavs and Mitchell is headed to divorce instead of a renewal of vows.