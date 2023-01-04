By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Based on what he did during his time as a member of the Buckeyes, he may also be regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the school’s history. Now as he heads to the NFL, he has put together a resume worthy of being the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Heading into draft season, there are several players who will be in the conversation for the first overall selection. If the Houston Texans secure the first pick, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will be a player that they are linked with often. But Stroud also deserves to be on their radar. And if all goes to plan, he could be the player that turns their franchise around.

The Road so far for Ohio State’s CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud arrived at Ohio State in 2020. After spending his freshman season behind current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Stroud earned the starting nod in 2021. After taking over as the QB1, Stroud began to dominate the nation.

During his sophomore season, Stroud put together a Heisman-caliber season. He took the field in 12 games, throwing for 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

As Stroud burst onto the scene in 2021, he was surrounded by an elite group of offensive weapons. In the backfield, he played alongside three proven running backs in TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, and Master Teague.

Through the air, Stroud had some of the nation’s top pass catchers to throw to. This includes two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, was also in this room. In total, these three receivers combined for 230 receptions for 3,600 receiving yards and 34 receiving touchdowns.

With an elite group on offense, and CJ Stroud leading the group, Ohio State found success in 2021. They ultimately finished the season with a Rose Bowl win. In the final game of the season, Stroud delivered arguably the best showing of the season. In a 48-45 win over Utah, Stroud threw for 573 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception.

Following a strong finish to his 2021 campaign, expectations were sky-high for CJ Stroud and Ohio State heading into this season. The Buckeyes QB1 did not disappoint.

CJ Stroud took the field in 13 total games this season. He finished the year throwing for 3,688 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Stroud entered the 2022 campaign with a much different offense around him. After losing both Wilson and Olave to the draft, Smith-Njigba was meant to be the undisputed WR1. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury kept him off the field for nearly the entire season. In his place, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka emerged as the team’s top pass catchers.

With CJ Stroud leading the charge, Ohio State finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record. They ultimately fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in the college football playoff by a score of 42-41.

In the loss, Stroud delivered one of the best showings of his college career. Against an elite Georgia secondary, he threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Why Ohio State’s CJ Stroud must be the first overall pick in 2023

While stepping in as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, CJ Stroud showed everything that a team could look for in their QB1. Through the air, he regularly put up strong showings against even the best secondaries in the nation.

Much of the success that Stroud found on offense was with his ability to push the ball down the field. He has the ability to put the ball wherever it needs to be and can make even the toughest throws. In turn, this led to him throwing for 8,512 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over two seasons.

While at Ohio State, Stroud didn’t look to run the ball often. But like many of the best quarterbacks currently in the NFL, he proved that he could do it when needed.

With the right weapons around him, and in an offense that shows off his strengths, Stroud could tear the NFL apart from day one. Through his arm talent, and ability to stretch plays with his legs, he has the sort of style that fits the mold of the modern quarterback.

CJ Stroud could prove to be the quarterback that stands out from this 2023 class. And he is more than deserving of being the first player taken off the board. If a team is looking to find its franchise cornerstone, Stroud could be just that.