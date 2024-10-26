New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter did not like the team's decision to pull Gerrit Cole in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

The Yankees were getting a scintillating performance from Cole against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They had a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, and when Cole took the mound at that point, he had given up just three hits in the game.

Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, and that's when Yankees manager Aaron Boone came out to get Cole.

Even though the right-handed pitcher had thrown just 88 pitches and had demonstrated great command and control — he had not walked a batter — Boone decided to make his move. He brought in reliever Clay Holmes, who hit Max Muncy with a pitch, giving the Dodgers first and second with no out.

While Kike Hernandez enhanced the threat with a sacrifice bunt that gave the Dodgers runners at second and third, the Yankees were able to get out of the inning. Will Smith popped up and Boone brought in Tommy Kahnle to get the third out. He retired Gavin Lux on a grounder to second.

The Yankees eventually lost the game 6-3 on Freddie Freeman's grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

It's unusual for starting pitchers in the postseason to go more than five innings, so Cole's performance was somewhat above the norm. However, he's by far and away the ace of the Yankees staff, and he could have continued to pitch. Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter thought Cole had more in the tank and should have been given an opportunity to pitch further.

Yankees could have gotten more out of Cole

The impact of taking Cole out of the first game of the World Series will be felt throughout the ensuing games. Jeter brought up a past example of the Yankees facing the Mets in the 2000 World Series.

“When we played the Mets in 2000, Al Leiter pitched and threw 140-something pitches,” Jeter recalled

“Gerrit Cole was dominating this game. He was dominating. If you take him out after 88 pitches for whatever reason, it's a domino effect on not only this game tonight, tomorrow's game, and the rest of the series.”

Since the Yankees removed Cole after 6-plus effective innings, it seems likely that none of the other Yankees starters will go any further than the ace of the staff did in Game 1. That's a poor message for Boone to send to his team.