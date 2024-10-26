Game 1 of the 2024 World Series is already considered to be one of the best Fall Classic games of all time. Two standout starting pitching performances from the New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Jack Flaherty helped to keep both teams in the opening matchup. The game went into extra innings tied at two, but the 10th inning provided its own share of fireworks. The Yankees took the lead in the top half of the inning, with third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. scoring on a fielder's choice from shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Heading into the bottom half, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to put in reliever Jake Cousins to face the bottom of the Dodgers lineup. Cousins allowed two base runners, then Boone brought in starter Nestor Cortes Jr. The left-hander had not pitched in over a month due to injury, but he returned for the series. He got likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani to foul out before intentionally walking Los Angeles right fielder Mookie Betts. Then, tragedy struck.

Cortes allowed a game-winning grand slam to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, leading the home team to a 6-3 win in Game 1. The decision to insert Cortes is one of many miscues that Boone made in his first Fall Classic game in charge. Other Yankees, such as Cortes, are to blame for the loss as well. Can these three men rebound and help lead the Bronx Bombers to a Game 2 win?

1. Aaron Boone once again shows managerial shortcomings

There have been many instances during Boone's tenure as the Yankees manager where he has made questionable decisions. He's also made plenty of good ones as well. However, the decision-making on Friday night was definitely spotty, to say the least.

Starting with his decision to pull Cole in the seventh inning, the late game thought process was certainly one that both the organization and its fans need to watch out for. As the series progresses, the stakes will only be raised. It will be imperative for the Yankees to get these decisions correct.

Inserting Cousins then Cortes in the tenth was a choice that Boone hopefully won't have to make again. If he is in the same type of position again, maybe turning to another reliever more capable of handling the moment would be the smart decision. These upcoming choices will show if Boone is the man to help them win title number 28, and hopefully more. Making the wrong call once again might not only cost the team this title chance, but possibly his job as well.

2. Nestor Cortes put in tough spot for Yankees

In no circumstance should Cortes have been put in that spot Friday night. Before his disastrous outing in the 10th inning, Cortes had last pitched on September 18th. The thought process for putting him in that spot is understandable, at least to an extent. He's a solid lefty starter that has shown the ability to silence lefty bats. With the top of the Dodger lineup in Ohtani, Betts and Freeman coming up, inserting him could be justified.

It is now known that the choice made by Boone was the wrong one. Cortes will likely continue to come out of the pen for the remainder of the series. Maybe giving him a night off for Game 2 before allowing him to return when the series gets back to New York would be the right call. Cortes will look to rebound and give the Bombers stronger outings in relief for the rest of their championship tilt.

3. Aaron Judge needs to live up to Yankees captain legacy

A 1-for-5 line with three strikeouts is not what the Yankees needed from their captain in Game 1. Judge is being paid $40 million a year. He's their starting center fielder. He's also the likely AL MVP, as he hit .322 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs on the season en route to a 10.8 WAR mark. The 32-year-old is also playing in his first World Series.

The time is now for Judge to show why he is the captain of this team. He's hitting under .200 for the postseason, and although he's come up big in a couple spots, he needs to do more now. Striking out three times, particularly when there were runners on base, was a disappointing outcome to say the least. He had multiple opportunities to give the Bombers the lead, and he came up short.

It is pivotal for Judge to be the player that he is expected to be. In Game 1, he wasn't that player. Can he rise to the occasion for the rest of this series, starting with Saturday's Game 2? If the Yankees are to have any chance against their west coast counterparts, he will need to do just that.