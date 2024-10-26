No one would fault the New York Yankees for feeling down after losing Game 1 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in historic fashion after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off Grand Slam in the 10th inning. However, that is clearly not the case for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Judge spoke about the heartbreaking loss after the game, per SNY.

“A loss is a loss,” Judge said. I think you guys watched our last series versus Cleveland. Some good back-and-forth games. Gotta learn from it, move on and get ready for the next game tomorrow.”

This is the absolute right attitude to have from Judge. While the specific circumstances of the Game 1 loss may have been especially difficult, it is still just one game. The Yankees can win Game 2 and take home field advantage away from the Dodgers as the series heads back to New York for Game 2 and be in great position. This is still very much a series.

Aaron Judge's performance in the New York Yankees' loss in Game 1 of the World Series

Judge went 1-5 with three strikeouts in the Yankees' Game 1 loss to the Dodgers in the World Series. Judge's only hit, a single, came in the seventh inning against Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol. His previous three at-bats, Judge struck out. In his next at-bat in the ninth inning, Judge came to the plate with two men on, two outs and the score tied at 2-2 with a chance to break the game open. But instead, he harmlessly popped out, setting up Freeman to hit a walk-off Grand Slam in the next inning.

The most concerning part of Judge's performance was the way that the Dodgers viewed him in the Yankees lineup. In the first inning, Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty walked Juan Soto on four pitches to bring Judge up with a runner on. Then, in the ninth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made the decision to intentionally walk Soto, preferring to pitch to Judge.

In 46 plate appearances this postseason, Judge is slashing .167/.304/.361 and has struck out 16 times. If the Yankees want to come back, they will need Judge to start looking like MVP-caliber player he was for most of the 2024 regular season.