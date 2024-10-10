Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh (We Live in Time) revealed her favorite Halloween costume to be Guy Fieri for a key reason.

Speaking to Vanity Fair with her We Live in Time co-star Andrew Garfield, she was asked which of her characters she has dressed up as for Halloween. While she never played Guy Fieri in a biopic—fingers crossed for the future—she spoke about that costume, which went viral.

“I've never felt more comfortable in a costume before,” Pugh explained. “It was great. It was fantastic. I actually looked very much like him. Everybody loved. They were really into Guy.”

Her real answer was Dani from Midsommar. This is because Pugh has the original top she wore during the production. Midsommar was written and directed by Ari Aster and was his second directorial feature after Hereditary.

It was a box office hit, grossing nearly $50 million on a $9 million budget. William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Archie Madekwe, and Vilhelm Blomgren also starred in it.

Currently, Pugh is promoting We Live in Time. The new A24 drama also stars Garfield as her love interest. We Live in Time chronicles their relationship over a decade as they navigate their lives. They face major challenges, including a cancer diagnosis and having a child.

Florence Pugh's career

While she has not played Guy Fieri in a movie and only wore a Halloween costume of him, Florence Pugh is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She burst onto the scene in 2014, starring in The Falling. She subsequently starred in Lady Macbeth, which was directed by William Oldroyd.

Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she starred in Fighting with My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women. Fighting with My Family is a WWE biopic about their former wrestler, Paige (aka Saraya). Jack Lowde, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson, who also produced the biopic, also starred in it.

Little Women was written and directed by Greta Gerwig. It starred Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Pugh, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep.

The movie was a hit. Gerwig's Little Women adaptation grossed nearly $220 million worldwide at the box office on a $40 million budget.

Pugh also starred in Olivia Wilde's second movie, Don't Worry Darling, with Harry Styles. Don't Worry Darling grossed $87.6 million during its theatrical run. That same year, Pugh starred in The Wonder and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

She had another big year in 2023. Pugh starred in A Good Person alongside Morgan Freeman, Celeste O'Connor, Molly Shannon, and Chinaza Uche. The drama was written and directed by Zach Braff.

That same year, Pugh starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The movie competed against Gerwig's Barbie movie at the box office and held its own. Oppenheimer grossed $975 million at the box office and won seven of its 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Since Oppenheimer, Pugh has voiced Kiriko in the English dub of Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron. She also starred in Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan.

Her Marvel career

Her career continued to blossom. She starred in a Marvel movie, Black Widow, as Yelena Belova. She reprised the role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Pugh will also reprise the role in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Thunderbolts will also star Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Harrison Ford will also play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the movie.