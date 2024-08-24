As the National League Rookie of the Year race heats up, the spotlight has primarily been on Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2023 number-one overall pick and the ace of their staff. However, Tyler Fitzgerald of the San Francisco Giants has quietly made a compelling case for why he deserves more recognition.

While Skenes has dazzled with his pitching prowess, Fitzgerald's impressive all-around performance and significant contributions to the Giants’ struggling and inconsistent lineup are hard to ignore. Despite the formidable competition, Fitzgerald should be considered a serious contender for the NL ROY award.

Exceptional offense

Fitzgerald's offensive stats are nothing short of remarkable. Since being called up to the majors, Fitzgerald has showcased a blend of power and consistency that is rare among rookies. He’s currently slashing .313/.369/.626 with 14 home runs, 10 doubles, and 26 RBIs in just 179 at-bats.

His .594 slugging percentage and an OPS+ of 170 highlight his ability to make a significant impact at the plate. His recent surge has been particularly notable; since July 9, Fitzgerald has posted a staggering 1.194 OPS and 13 home runs, reminiscent of Gary Sánchez’s late entry into the AL ROY race in 2016.

Known as Fitzy to Giants fans, he went on a monstrous tear where he hit a home run in five straight games, and in an eight-game stretch, he hit seven of them. The last Giant to do so? Barry Bonds.

“That’s pretty cool,” Fitzgerald said in an interview with Maria Guardado of MLB.com. “It’s just one of those weird things that kind of happens. I’m not really trying to hit homers, but God’s got plans in store for me.”

Versatility and impact

Fitzgerald’s value extends beyond just his batting stats. He has been a versatile asset for the Giants, contributing in multiple areas. His defensive capabilities and speed on the bases have been crucial for a team that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season.

With fourteen stolen bases in 66 games and a solid defensive presence, Fitzgerald’s well-rounded game makes him an invaluable part of the Giants' roster. But it hasn't always been so easy for the Giants' shortstop. Tyler Fitzgerald over his last 8 games: 1.400+ slugging pct, five-game HR streak, multi-HR game, five+ walks drawn, and a run scored in every game.

In MLB history, the only other player to do all 5 over an 8-game span was Babe Ruth from June 9-16, 1921.

His journey to the majors has been marked by challenges, particularly his struggles with strikeouts. Despite a rough stint in Double-A in 2022, where he struck out in 33% of his at-bats, Fitzgerald has adapted remarkably well at the big league level. His ability to adjust and succeed, even with a less-than-ideal strikeout rate of 28% in the majors, demonstrates his adaptability and growth as a player.

The San Francisco Giants are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, sitting just 3.5 games out of the National League Wild Card. Fitzgerald’s contributions have been instrumental in keeping the team competitive. With lingering talks of a Blake Snell opt-out or a Matt Chapman extension, it seems that if the Giants want a shot at a playoff run, 2024 is going to be the season to do it.

As the Giants look to make a postseason push, Fitzgerald’s ability to step up in crucial moments will be vital. His recent performances have not only provided a much-needed spark but have also been a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent season for the club.

Skenes' dominance on the mound

On the mound, Paul Skenes has been equally impressive for the Pirates, dominating opponents with an 8-2 record and a stellar 2.16 ERA over 104 innings pitched. His WHIP stands at 0.942, and with 130 strikeouts, Skenes has shown he can control games and overpower batters.

His rapid rise through the minors culminated in a brief but impactful stint in Triple-A, posting a 0.99 ERA before his promotion to the majors, where he has continued to impress. While Skenes’ contributions from the mound are undeniable, his impact, by the nature of a starting pitcher's role, occurs every fifth day. This contrasts with Fitzgerald's daily influence on games through his consistent offensive production and defensive play, providing a continuous boost to the Giants.

Prior to his major league debut, Skenes excelled in AAA with a remarkable 0.99 ERA. His dominance in the minors was a strong indicator of his potential, and he has continued to perform well at the highest level, even being named the starter of the All-Star game for the National League in July.

Ultimately, while Skenes has certainly made a strong case for Rookie of the Year with his exceptional performances on the mound, Fitzgerald's comprehensive impact across multiple aspects of the game gives him the edge in the Rookie of the Year race. His ability to consistently deliver high-level performances, combined with his overall contribution to the Giants' success, underscores his significance as a rookie and makes him a prime candidate for the award. Fitzgerald’s remarkable journey from a fourth round draft pick to a major league standout is not just a personal triumph but a testament to his pivotal role in the Giants' quest for a postseason berth.