New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu suffered a fracture in his big toe and ligament damage in his second toe, injuries that forced him to miss the 2022 postseason, which ended in a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros. While the Yankees versatile infielder was facing a potential offseason surgery, he opted to go the non-surgical route, which entailed him staying off his foot as much as possible to recover for the 2023 season.

A video surfaced of LeMahieu taking ground balls at third base at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida, footage that likely made every fan excited. It’s just practice in January, but DJ LeMahieu appeared to be limber.

Plus, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the Yes Network’s Jack Curry that it’s “very probable” that LeMahieu would be a full go for Opening Day of the 2023 season.

With that news in mind, what can Yankees fans expect from a healthy LeMahieu?

Entering year three of a six-year, $90 million contract he inked in the 2021 offseason, LeMahieu needs a productive year to avoid the ire of the demanding Yankees fanbase, as well as the piercing questions of the media.

It’s not that the 2022 season was a bad year for him, as he managed to win a Gold Glove award while posting a respectable .734 OPS in 125 games played.

However, those aren’t nearly the numbers LeMahieu approached when he was one of the best hitters in the league in 2019 and 2020.

If LeMahieu is healthy, there’s reason to believe he can return to that level of production atop the mighty Yankees lineup.

And a healthy LeMahieu doesn’t just improve the Yankees’ World Series odds in 2023. It makes them the favorite.

Here’s why.

DJ LeMahieu’s Contact Skills Make Yankees Lineup More Versatile

One of DJ LeMahieu’s most important skills on offense is his ability to make contact. LeMahieu owns a career .297 batting average and owns a career 87.1 percent contact rate.

Not only that, but the Yankees infielder rarely strikes out, judging by his 14.5 percent strikeout rate for his career.

By comparison, the Yankees lineup registered a 23 percent strikeout rate, ranking 18th in the big leagues.

Too many swings and misses occurred in New York’s batting order in 2022.

That’s not LeMahieu’s game.

At peak health, he was one of the better leadoff hitters in the game, due to his ability to put the ball in play and get on base.

This lineup, which scored just nine runs in the four games against the Astros, clearly missed LeMahieu’s presence in the postseason.

2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge was a revelation in the leadoff spot, but the Yankees seem to value him best in the number-two hole, with LeMahieu setting the table for the club’s sluggers.

Fans may have forgotten that LeMahieu was an MVP candidate back in 2019 filling that exact role for the Yankees.

And who could forget DJ LeMahieu’s impressive defensive contributions at first, second and third base.

A bounce-back year from LeMahieu on the offensive end could make the Yankees the premier World Series favorite in the game.