It looks like Patrick Mahomes' dad is a certified Swiftie now

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Jr., is singing praises for global pop sensation Taylor Swift. In an interview with Kansas City outlet Starcade Media, Mahomes Sr. commended Swift for her down-to-earth demeanor despite her immense stardom. He shared his positive experiences, highlighting Swift's genuine nature and recounting instances where she took pictures with his family, expressing that she “acts like a normal person” every time they've interacted, PageSix reports.

Mahomes Sr. further revealed that he introduced himself to Swift, and she recognized him from the ‘Quarterback' series, a hit Netflix show featuring his son and two other NFL quarterbacks during the 2022-23 season. The proud father emphasized Swift's authenticity and normalcy in their interactions.

Swift's connection with the Mahomes family extends beyond Patrick Jr., as she has spent quality time with them while supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium during the NFL season. Notably, Swift met Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes, and his youngest daughter, Mia, during a Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2023.

The Mahomes family seems to have embraced Swift wholeheartedly, with Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mother, also expressing admiration for the singer on social media. In an Instagram Story, Randi shared a sweet snapshot of Swift with Mia, Patrick's 12-year-old half-sister, praising Swift's kindness and adding the hashtag #girlpower.

As Swift continues to make connections with the Mahomes family, her genuine and approachable demeanor earns high praise from Patrick Mahomes Sr., further solidifying the bond between the pop icon and the football family.