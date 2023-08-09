The team of Jay-Z has just canceled the much-awaited Made in America music festival in Philadelphia, where headliners Lizzo and SZA were set to perform. Although the organizers did not provide specific reasons, they pointed to ‘unforeseen circumstances' beyond their control as the reason.

Originally scheduled for the Labor Day weekend, the festival's sudden cancellation disappointed many.

But a statement released by the organizers on Tuesday explained the difficult decision and assured fans of a return.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert-goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”

Organizers assured ticket holders of full refunds, although no further details were provided.

The festival was meant to signify Lizzo's comeback. This is after facing allegations of sexual harassment and allowing a hostile work environment from former backup dancers. Lizzo strongly refuted these claims. However, the plot thickened when Beyoncé dropped her name from the “Break My Soul” remix performance., an homage to iconic female musicians.

On a positive note, SZA stays undeterred by the festival's cancellation. After all, the artist will be performing live at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on September 26. She might even perform at the 2023 MTV VMA with several nominations under her belt.

Made in America's cancellation joins a string of recent upheavals in the music and entertainment industry. Conceived by Jay-Z in 2012, the festival has been the stage for top-notch artists. The organizers' pledge to come back in 2024 brings a ray of hope, even though a specific date remains undisclosed.