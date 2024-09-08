The Pittsburgh Steelers have been embroiled in a QB controversy for the entire summer. Pittsburgh replaced Kenny Pickett and friends with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The Steelers' coaching staff have made it clear that Russell Wilson won that training camp battle. However, injuries may force Justin Fields into action today against the Falcons.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson, who is suffering from a calf injury, is expected to be examined by the team ahead of today's game in Atlanta, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapaport. As a result, QB Justin Fields is more likely to start against the Falcons than Russell Wilson.

If Wilson does miss the game with a calf injury, this would be a huge development surrounding the Steelers.

Previewing Steelers vs. Falcons with Justin Fields at QB

The Steelers will be even further behind the eight ball if they have to turn to Justin Fields due to Russell Wilson's injury.

Pittsburgh was already an underdog with a betting line of +3.5 earlier this week when Wilson was the assumed starter. That margin should certainly increase if Fields is forced into action.

The Steelers have known about this injury situation since late this week, so it is reasonable to assume they've had some time to come up with a backup plan. If Pittsburgh was able to come up with a solid gameplan for Fields, that could become a real advantage for the Steelers. Especially if the Falcons defense is prepared to defend a Russell Wilson-led offense.

Fields starting against the Falcons would also change the dynamic of the ongoing competition between the two QBs. Wilson did win the nod in Week 1, but the expectation was always that Fields would eventually see the field. Fields has a chance to play well and capture Pittsburgh's starting job right away, an opportunity that nobody thought was possible even earlier this week.

The Falcons do not have the best defense, which could make this a fortunate start for Fields.

Steelers fans should expect offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to condense the gameplan if Fields does start against the Falcons.