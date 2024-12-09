The Michigan football team wrapped up its regular season with a shocking upset victory over Ohio State. The Wolverines were massive underdogs as they went down to Columbus with just six wins, and the entire country expected the Buckeyes to cruise over their rival. Now, the offseason is going to feel a lot better for the Wolverines, and they need to use this time to address their offensive struggles.

Before the Ohio State game, everybody thought that the Michigan football offense needed to play a near perfect game in order to win. They didn’t do that. Quarterback Davis Warren had one of his worst games of the season as he threw two very costly interceptions, and yet the Wolverines still found a way to win the game with just 13 points.

Michigan ran the ball well on Saturday as the team who has won the rushing battle has won The Game 23 years in a row now. However, the Wolverines need a quarterback.

Bryce Underwood, the top recruit in the 2025 class, will be at Michigan next year. However, it seems like the Wolverines want to get a veteran QB in the portal to be there for the 2025 season. If Underwood is clearly their best option and he gives the team the best chance to win, he will play. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw him in a role similar to JJ McCarthy’s in 2021.

One QB that is already in the transfer portal is USC’s Miller Moss. This was the first season that Moss was the starter, but he looked very impressive at times. Here is why the Michigan football team should pursue him in the transfer portal:

Miller Moss has experience

Experience matters in college football. Bryce Underwood is obviously expected to be better than Miller Moss, but Moss has the experience, and it might be smart for Michigan to let Underwood get acclimated before throwing him in with the wolves.

JJ McCarthy ended up being the much better QB out of him and Cade McNamara, but he still was behind McNamara on the depth chart as a freshman. He got a lot of valuable playing time, but he also didn’t have a lot of weight on his shoulders. The way that Michigan handled that situation was perfect, and McCarthy ended up being one of the best QBs in program history.

Miller Moss has showed that he can be elite

Miller Moss had an up and down year, but he has shown that he can be an elite QB. In nine games this season, he was 233-362 through the air for 2,555 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed over 64% of his passes. His numbers were solid, and he can be even better in Michigan’s offense.

Michigan’s offense takes the pressure off of Miller Moss

Miller Moss doesn’t need to be a hero in the Michigan football offense. The Wolverines like to run the football, but they need someone who can make a big play when they need to. What they don’t need is someone that has to make all of the big plays.

Look at JJ McCarthy. He is the perfect example of what the Wolverines need. He was unselfish and didn’t care that he wasn’t throwing the ball as much as other elite college QBs, but when he needed to make a play, he came through. He also proved that a Michigan QB can be an elite NFL prospect despite not throwing the ball a ton. His passing yards/TDs weren’t flashy because the offense didn’t need to rely on him, but he still showed that he was an elite QB, and he was a top-10 pick.

Miller Moss has shown that he can make big plays with his arm. This Michigan offense doesn’t need him to be a hero. They just need him to take care of the football and make the plays that should be made. Without all the pressure, Moss can be a great QB at Michigan.