The offseason is here for the college football teams that didn't become bowl eligible, and with that, transfer portal departures are beginning to trickle in. The USC football team did win six games and they will be going bowling, but quarterback Miller Moss has already announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. He showed a lot of promise early in the season, but the Trojans ending up going with Jayden Maiava for the final month of the season.

“BREAKING: USC QB Miller Moss plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN,” On3 said in a post.

It's obviously early as Miller Moss just announced this decision on Monday, but there is already a lot of chatter regarding what schools would be the best fit. Right now, Michigan and Auburn seem to be a couple of schools to keep an eye on.

ESPN's Max Olson released a list of schools that would be a good fit for Moss, and Michigan and Auburn are two that seem to have potential.

“Auburn coach Hugh Freeze knows he needs to go get a transfer QB who can take the Tigers to the next level in 2025,” Olson wrote. “Auburn has a ton of promising young talent to build around, especially at wide receiver with standout true freshmen Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson. Their presence makes Auburn an appealing destination for QBs like Moss who have one year left and are looking to put up big numbers next year.”

Auburn will not have some of their QBs back next year because of portal departures, and they could even lose their prized QB commit from their 2025 recruiting class. The Tigers need a portal QB, and Moss could be the guy.

“Auburn is losing backups Holden Geriner and Hank Brown to the portal and is fighting to hold onto quarterback commit Deuce Knight ahead of Wednesday's national signing day,” Olson continued. “Knight, the No. 41 recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300, was a big-time get who flipped from Notre Dame but is still being pursued by Ole Miss. He's the future of the program if he sticks, but bringing in a one-year veteran to give him time to develop — and to make the Tigers more competitive in the SEC in a pressure year for Freeze — makes a ton of sense.”

Michigan, on the other hand, doesn't have anyone in the current QB room that can lead this offense next year. The Wolverines do have the best player in the 2025 class, QB Bryce Underwood, coming in next year, but getting an experienced guy to lead the offense while Underwood gets acclimated could be the right move. Miller Moss is a good option for the Wolverines.

“Michigan feels like more of a wild card in this recruiting process, because it's hard to tell what the Wolverines are going to do next with their QB room,” Olson said. “They just made a substantial eight-figure investment in No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood to flip from LSU and be the future of the program. It's fair to assume that Michigan will see several of its backup QBs exit via the portal this offseason after redshirt junior Davis Warren eventually earned the job. The question now is this: What kind of transfer QB does Michigan need? Is the right fit a full-season starter or a veteran backup?”

If Moss does come to Michigan, that doesn't mean that we won't see a good amount of Bryce Underwood next year. If Underwood isn't starting, his role will likely look similar to JJ McCarthy's in 2021.

“If Michigan makes Moss a priority, it would probably be tough to say no,” Olson continued. “But keep in mind he has only started 10 games in four years. Moss needs to play a full season at his next stop, and Wolverines fans will want to see Underwood on the field as soon as possible. Don't rule out Michigan as a potential Moss destination, but it wouldn't be surprising if they prioritize another portal QB first.”

Some other schools that were listed as good fits for Miller Moss are Louisville, Missouri and Boston College. These transfer portal recruitments move quickly, so we should learn more about where Moss is leaning soon.