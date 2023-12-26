The Michigan football team is seeking their first national title since 1997.

The 2o23 college football season seemed to have flown by in a flash, and the College Football Playoff is almost here. This season created more controversy in the playoff than we ever seen with this format, and because of that, it should be a very entertaining slate of games. Things will kickoff on New Year's Day as #1 Michigan football takes on #4 Alabama football in the Rose Bowl semifinal matchup, and #2 Washington football takes on #3 Texas football in the Sugar Bowl semifinal. It's going to be an incredible day of college football, and the hunt for the national title for those four teams will begin.

Both of these games are going to be terrific. All four of these teams have looked dominant throughout the season, and we won't have to wait very long to see who the best of the best is. The first game of the two will be the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. This presents an interesting matchup because while the Wolverines are ranked #1 in the country, most people believe that the Crimson Tide will win. Not so fast. Michigan football will not only take down Alabama in the Rose Bowl, but they will also win the national championship.

No disrespect to Washington or Texas, but whoever wins the Rose Bowl is going to go on to win the national championship. All four of these teams have been terrific this season, but Michigan football has been the most consistent, and Alabama football seems to be the hottest.

The Crimson Tide nearly lost all of their hope of making the College Football Playoff in their final regular season game of the year at Auburn. They needed a fourth and 30+ miracle to get the win, and then they beat Georgia to get into the playoff.

That win against Georgia is creating a blur for the college football world. The Bulldogs are a great team, but they didn't look nearly as dominant as they did the past two seasons. That was a great win for Alabama, but they're getting a ton of credit for it because of what the past two Georgia teams did, not what this Georgia team did.

Because of that win, people think that this Alabama team is better than they are. The Crimson Tide are very good, but they aren't as good as past Alabama teams. The Rose Bowl is going to be a great game, but Michigan will win.

Michigan will beat Alabama because of their defense, JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum. Michigan has one of the best defenses in the country, and if they can contain Milroe's legs, they should be able to keep the Crimson Tide in check.

McCarthy has some doubters right now because he wasn't as dominant in the final few games of the season, but he was injured, and he was going up some very good defenses. At the end of the day, the Wolverines still won all of those games. He is healthy now, and he should be ready to put up a big game for the Wolverines.

Michigan also has one of the best offensive lines in college football and one of the best running backs in the country. They are a very complete team, and likely the best team that the Crimson Tide have faced. Remember, Alabama did lose by 10 to Texas at home earlier this year. They are different team now, but they are far from invincible.

The Rose Bowl is going to be a great game, but if Michigan can play a clean game and avoid the killer mistakes that they made last season, they should be able to get a win. After that, the Wolverines would take on either Washington or Texas.

No matter what the national championship matchup is, it's going to be a great game. However, I don't see Washington or Texas beating Michigan football. Both teams have some issues on defense, and neither team has faced a defense like Michigan's. They say defense wins championships, and the Wolverines have the best defense out of the four College Football Playoff teams. That punishing defense is going to be a big reason why Michigan goes on to win the national championship.

The College Football Playoff is going to be a good one, and it will be the last of its kind. Next year, there will be 12 teams involved in the playoff, and everything will look different. The game is changing, but Michigan will win the final national title with the four-team playoff.