Junior Colson will still be dealing with some injuries when Michigan takes on Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Michigan football team defeated Iowa in the Big Ten title game on December 2nd to capture their third straight conference titles. The Wolverines then found out they were headed to the Rose Bowl to take on Alabama football in the College Football Playoff, and that they would have about a month to get healthy and ready for the game. Michigan had a decent amount of players that were banged up near the end of the regular season, and getting a month to heal up is huge for the Wolverines.

A lot of Michigan football players have gotten back to 100% ahead of the Rose Bowl, but it can't be that way for everybody. One of the top defenders for the Wolverines, linebacker Junior Colton, has been wearing casts on both of his hands because of injuries that he has endured this season, and it sounds like he will still have them in the Rose Bowl.

“I was banged up (in last year’s CFP), (but) I feel great,” Junior Colson said, according to an article from Blue By Ninety. “You’re always going to be banged up a little bit; that’s just football, you know? You’re never 100 percent unless it’s summertime. So I feel great. … I believe (my hands) are going to still be in the casts — they’re in the casts right now.”

The good news for Michigan is that the casts haven't been impacting Colson's performance too much. He has had them on for past games, and he is still finding a way to have a lot of success.

“I think he had 11 tackles and a TFL against Ohio State,” Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. “I think he has played — the thing I love about Junior (Colson) is his willingness to sacrifice, his willingness to lay it on the line for his teammates, for Michigan, for this program. I mean, he won the toughest player award… I think he is really athletic, really big, really fast, but has still stayed sure as a really good tackler.”

It might be difficult for Colson to snag an interception if a ball comes his way, but his tackling hasn't slowed down at all since he got the casts put on. He will have to deal with them again against the Crimson Tide, and hopefully for Michigan, it remains to be a non-factor in his game.

The Rose Bowl game between Michigan and Alabama should be a good one. It will take place on New Year's Day at 5:00 ET, and the winner of the game will go on to the national championship to take on either Texas or Washington.