The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The team managed to return to the College Football Playoff after a perfect regular season and a Big Ten championship. However, the Wolverines once again failed to advance past the semifinals as they lost to the surprising TCU Horned Frogs 51-45.

With back-to-back losses in the CFP, it is uncertain whether Michigan can improve from its previous seasons. Also, with some key players set to depart, things should be even tougher for the Wolverines.

Still, it is difficult to ignore that 2021 and 2022 were huge improvements compared to their previous years. Because of that, it is not difficult to imagine Michigan having another strong season in 2023.

With that being said, here are some reasons why the Michigan Wolverines will be back in the College Football Playoff next season.

3. The schedule is promising

If there is something that the Wolverines need to do next season to return to the CFP is go undefeated again. Based on the 2023 schedule, this could happen once more.

The non-conference schedule should be very difficult. The surprising East Carolina will be without longtime quarterback Holton Ahlers. UNLV and Bowling Green will play in Ann Arbor, so the Wolverines will have their fans on their side.

Regarding the Big Ten schedule, they will have their rivalry against Michigan State on the road. The Spartans went just 5-7 in 2022. Then, the Wolverines will face Penn State and Ohio State, two schools that should finish in the top 10 in the rankings. However, both the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes should have new starting quarterbacks as Sean Clifford and C.J. Stroud will play professionally in 2023.

With only one regular season loss in the last two seasons, Michigan has a big chance of having another solid year in 2023, and it all starts with its promising schedule full of rebuilding teams.

2. The Wolverines should have a strong roster, especially with key returners

Like many other schools, Michigan will lose players to the NFL Draft or because they exhausted their eligibility. Ronnie Bell, Mazi Smith, and Mike Morris are just some of the names that will likely be missed on the field.

On the other hand, the Wolverines will still keep a lot of key players in Ann Arbor. J.J. McCarthy will return for his junior year. The quarterback, who started the season as a backup, finished his sophomore year completing 64.6% of his passes for 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. By the end of the season, he was named Second-team All-Big Ten.

Additionally, defenders such as Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, and Eyabi Okie are also likely to stay. Michigan had the sixth-best defense in the nation, allowing just 292.1 total yards per game by its opponents. The team also added Josaiah Stewart from Coastal Carolina via the transfer portal.

There is still the possibility that Blake Corum returns for his senior season. The running back registered 1,463 yards for 18 touchdowns, earning multiple individual awards. He ended up suffering a season-ending knee surgery, which likely affected the team’s performance against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

With this squad, Michigan should once again be a contender for the Big Ten and CFP. Should Corum return and fully recovered, things should be even brighter for the Wolverines.

1. As of now, Michigan still has Jim Harbaugh

Every good team needs a good coach to succeed. Fortunately for the Wolverines, they have an experienced head coach in Jim Harbaugh, who has been with them for the past eight seasons.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan is 74-25 and 51-17 in conference play. Most notably, the team made it to four New Year’s Six bowls, including two appearances in the CFP in the past two years. It is worth noting that he only has one bowl win with the Wolverines.

Still, Michigan’s most recent seasons show that the team is getting better with Harbaugh. Prior to his hiring for 2015, the Wolverines had three conference championships this century. With Harbaugh, they won back-to-back titles. Also, they only had a negative record in the shortened 2020 pandemic season.

The problem is that there are many rumors surrounding Harbaugh’s future. NFL organizations with coaching vacancies are reportedly interested in his services. The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos are some of those who are considering hiring him, according to reports.

If Harbaugh leaves, it should certainly hurt the Wolverines. Not only the school will need to find a replacement and rebuild its identity, but some players might enter the transfer portal with the leadership change since some might have chosen Michigan because of him.

Until something concrete happens between Harbaugh and the NFL, he remains the head coach for the Michigan program. If he continues in Ann Arbor with his experienced players, the Wolverines should not be written out of the CFP contention.