By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As the Denver Broncos look to find their next head coach, it appears that Jim Harbaugh is atop their wish list. The Broncos are looking to make a splash at HC and are hoping Harbaugh could potentially fill that role.

Harbaugh’s season ended when Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff. Following the loss, many questioned if Harbaugh would remain with the Wolverines. The Broncos saw it as an opportunity and reportedly reached out to Harbaugh, letting him know they have interest in talking to him about their head coaching position, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Jim Harbaugh spent four years as the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach from 2011-2014. He compiled an overall record of 44-19-1 and helped lead San Fran to an NFC Championship in 2022. Harbaugh was the 2011 Coach of the Year.

After an 8-8 season in 2014, Harbaugh decided to leave the 49ers for Michigan. Since joining the Wolverines in 2015, Harbaugh has compiled an overall record of 74-25. Michigan has been to a bowl game every season under Harbaugh outside of the 2020 CO-VID shortened season.

However, Michigan has also lost all of those bowl games. The Wolverines have been to the CFP in back-to-back years, but have been eliminated twice in the first round. For all the success Michigan has had, perhaps Harbaugh feels it’s time to move on from the Wolverines and take on a new challenge in the NFL.

For the Broncos, Harbaugh fits the bill of what they’re looking for. Not only is he a high-profile name, but he is a proven coach who has succeeded at both the NFL and college level.

Denver’s coaching search isn’t going to be done overnight. But throughout the process, it appears that Harbaugh is one of the Broncos’ favorites to become the team’s next HC.