Few teams in the history of college football can match the University of Michigan for overall achievement, excitement and talent. Brilliant players like Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and Anthony Carter have become legends for the winningest team in the sport.

The Wolverines will be facing off with TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on New Year’s Eve for the right to play in the title game against the winner between Ohio State and Georgia.

Michigan’s players will hope to associate themselves with a national championship, something that has not happened since the Wolverines shared the title with Nebraska following the 1997 season. Michigan hasn’t won the title by itself since the 1948 season.

In this piece, we look at the 5 greatest players in Michigan history. While the legendary Tom Harmon is included, the other 4 players come from the start of the Bo Schembechler era, which started with the 1969 season.

5. Halfback Tom Harmon, 1938-40

Harmon was the first of 3 Michigan players to win the Heisman Trophy, and he was probably the greatest Big Ten player since Red Grange helped put the conference on the map when he played for Illinois.

Harmon rushed for 2,135 yards and 30 touchdowns while wearing his famous N0. 98 uniform number, but he was far more than a runner. He also threw for nearly 1,304 yards with 16 touchdowns. He was the player the W

The Wolverines were 6-1-1 in 1938, 6-2 in ’39 and 7-1 in ’40. Harmon was the father of Mark Harmon, who would achieve his own glory as a quarterback at UCLA and as a dramatic actor.

4. Offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson, 1996-2000

Hutchinson started his notable career as a defensive lineman, but he became one of the greatest offensive linemen in college football. After his time at Michigan was over, Hutchinson would be named as a Pro Bowl player seven times in his NFL career.

The 6-5, 313-pound Hutchinson was a powerful run blocker who had the quick feet and skills to excel as a pass blocker. Hutchinson was a key member of the ’97 national championship team, and he did not allow a sack in his last two seasons with the Wolverines.

Hutchinson was a unanimous All-American in 2000 and and he was also the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in that same season.

3. Wide Receiver Anthony Carter, 1979-82

What Carter lacked in size at 5-11 and 168 pounds, he made up for in quickness, work ethic, skill and game-changing ability.

Carter also played a huge role in changing the direction of the Michigan program. Prior to establishing himself as the team’s No. 1 receiver, the Wolverines were largely a run-oriented team. Carter gave the Wolverines the ability to become a downfield passing team that could strike with suddenness.

Carter caught 161 passes for 3,076 yards and 37 touchdowns throughout his college career. He would go onto have a brilliant 11-year run in the NFL, that included 9 years with the Minnesota Vikings and 2 with the Detroit Lions. Carter made the Pro Bowl 3 times with the Vikings.

2. Wide Receiver Desmond Howard, 1989-91

Howard became the second Michigan player to win the Heisman, an award he took home following the 1991 season.

Howard simply dominated that season as he caught 62 passes for 985 yards and an eye-catching 19 TD receptions. Howard also added 2 more touchdowns while running with the ball, and he added 2 more in the return game (1 punt return for a TD and 1 as a kick returner).

The sleek wideout was simply unstoppable and he put the exclamation point on his stellar career. Howard caught 63 passes for 1,025 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 1990 season.

He was a remarkably durable player, playing in all 36 games during his 3-year run in Ann Arbor.

1.Defensive Back Charles Woodson, 1995-97

Woodson remains the only player in the history of college football to win the Heisman Trophy primarily as a defensive player.

He had 16 interceptions throughout his career with the Wolverines, including 7 in his Heisman Trophy winning 1997 season.

Few players have ever been more versatile than Woodson, as he also returned kicks and punts and played on the offensive side of the ball. He caught 11 passes for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns in 1997, and he also returned a punt for a score.

When the Wolverines needed a big play, the belief for the co-national champions was to let Charles Woodson do it. He almost always succeeded.

Woodson went on to a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.