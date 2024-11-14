As Jake Paul gears up for his much-anticipated bout against Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium, he’s making sure to land psychological punches before the bell even rings. In true Paul fashion, he’s bringing out his trademark blend of taunts, luxury, and over-the-top showmanship, flaunting new diamond-studded ear covers—a clear jab at Tyson’s infamous 1997 “ear bite” incident with Evander Holyfield, TMZ reports. The YouTube-star-turned-boxer isn’t pulling any punches off the ring, investing $200,000 in these sparkling ear coverings to ensure Tyson doesn’t get any ideas. “I’m not getting my s–t bitten off Friday night,” Paul declared, flaunting his diamond-spiked ear defenses.

Created by Vobara, a Miami-based jewelry designer known for bespoke bling, these covers are part of Paul’s pricy haul this week, which also includes a $7 million watch from Jacob & Co., laden with emerald and baguette-cut diamonds and an intricate tourbillon mechanism. Clearly in high spirits, Paul was quick to share that he’ll have no trouble covering these luxury purchases thanks to a hefty payday from Netflix, which will host the event on its platform. Despite Paul’s digs, Tyson has stayed characteristically silent, seemingly indifferent to his opponent’s antics and choosing not to engage, even as Paul amped up the trolling during the prefight press events. But as Paul tried to goad him with insults, Tyson just kept his cool, stressing he had already said everything he needed to and kept his gaze fixed, showing little interest in Paul’s flashy displays.

Confronting Fighters and Calling Out Predictions

Paul’s bravado didn’t stop at Tyson. When nearly all of the other fighters on the undercard predicted Tyson would emerge victorious, Paul immediately confronted each of them, daring them to put cash on the line. Only three fighters, including Mario Barrios, declined to wager, prompting Jake Paul to mockingly call Barrios “b–ch-made.” With his words cutting across the room, Paul doubled down on his confidence, dismissing those predicting a loss as “dumb” and “pathetic.”

Meanwhile, Tyson’s calm demeanor only added to the tension. While Paul threw taunts and made loud declarations about his readiness, Tyson’s minimal words seemed to say it all, as if letting the anticipation of the fight speak for itself. With both fighters holding true to their unique approaches—Paul with his loud-mouthed provocations and Tyson with his steely silence—fans can only imagine the electricity that will ignite when the two finally step into the ring.