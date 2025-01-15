The culminating event of the first 16-team College Football Playoff as well as the 2024-25 season is less than a week away as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Notre Dame football, the No. 7 seed in the playoff, has beaten No. 10 seed Indiana 27-17, No. 2 seed Georgia 23-10 and No. 6 seed Penn State 27-24 en route to the title game. Ohio State football, the No. 8 seed, beat No. 9 seed Tennessee 42-17, No. 1 seed Oregon 41-21 and No. 5 seed Texas 28-14 to earn its chance to compete for the title.

Ohio State football is currently an eight-point favorite, according to ESPN Bet. Notre Dame football, however, has the tools it needs to get the job done.

Why Notre Dame football will win the CFP title game

Offense by committee

Notre Dame football can impact the game in a variety of ways on the offensive side of the ball. Despite the struggles he faced earlier this season, quarterback Riley Leonard has not only been dependable for Notre Dame, but has been one of college football's most consistent players at the position this season. Leonard is 247-of-372 on passing attempts this season for 2,606 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing just eight interceptions.

Notre Dame football can get the job done in the trenches. The Fighting Irish are tied for the ninth-fewest sacks allowed this season at 16. The dominant play Notre Dame has gotten from its offensive line has transferred over to the ground attack as well.

Running back Jeremiyah Love has amassed 1,121 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns off 159 carries. Leonard has picked up 866 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground off 167 attempts. Running back Jadarian Price has rushed for 733 yards and seven touchdowns off 117 touches.

Leonard has many options in the passing game and tends to have as much time as he needs to find his targets. Jaden Greathouse leads the team in yards receiving with 464 and two touchdowns off 36 catches. Beaux Collins has caught 37 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Mitchell Evans has been Leonard's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions with 39. Evans has logged 369 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Four other members have the team have posted more than 200 yards receiving this season.

When Notre Dame is on offensively, it is one of the hardest teams to beat in all of college football. If it can get rolling against Ohio State, Notre Dame could see its nearly four-decade National Championship drought come to an end.

Relentless defense

Notre Dame football has been one of the best defensive teams in college football this season. On average, it has allowed only 14.27 points per game, giving it the second-best scoring defense in college football. Additionally, it has allowed the ninth-fewest yards-per-game in college football this season at 298.3. Louisville, USC and Penn State are the only three teams who have scored more than 17 points against Notre Dame's defense.

Notre Dame has also recovered 13 fumbles and intercepted 19 passes this season, placing it third and fifth and in college football respectively.

Ohio State football, however, is also a strong defensive team. The Buckeyes's defense places No. 1 nationally in scoring defense and yards allowed per game with 12.20 and 251.1, respectively.

Notre Dame will need its offense to contribute, but its defense could provide some room for error if it shows up ready to play. If the Fighting Irish fail to show up on the defensive side of the ball, however, it could be a long night for them.

Notre Dame can run the football

As was previously mentioned, Notre Dame has the ability to impose its will with its ground attack.

Love is averaging 7.1 yards per carry this season, making him one of college football's most efficient running backs. That is something Notre Dame needs to capitalize on against Ohio State. Price needs to provide him with all the support possible as his complementary back and Leonard can't be afraid to take off with the ball and pick up yards on his own.

It starts up front, but if the Fighting Irish can establish their running game early, they could put themselves in a great position to come out on top and take home college football's most coveted prize.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday and ESPN will carry the television broadcast. This will be Notre Dame's first appearance in the National Championship game since 2013. Ohio State last made it in 2021. Both teams fell short of the ultimate goal, however, both falling to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.