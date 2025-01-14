Every successful person has to take a risk at some point, and that's what LSU football head coach Brian Kelly did when he left Notre Dame in 2021. Ironically, though, the Fighting Irish (14-1) reached the National Championship before the Tigers (9-4) did, even though the two-time AP College Football Coach of the Year made the move in efforts to win a “Natty.”

Kelly, though, doesn't agree with the fan and media backlash, via CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello.

“They're selling it the way they want to sell it,” the 63-year-old said. “Why do you leave Notre Dame? You leave Notre Dame because you're taking another challenge. I took Notre Dame to championships. It's just the way you want to twist it: ‘You only leave Notre Dame to go win a championship.' I wasn't leaving Notre Dame because I couldn't win a championship. You can win championships at Notre Dame, but I chose another path because I wanted a different challenge.”

Brian Kelly is still winning with LSU football

Kelly's reasoning when he left Notre Dame was that he “wanted to be in an environment” where he had “the resources to win a National Championship.” However, the former Assumption University linebacker insists that he didn't leave for the sole purpose of winning it all.

Regardless, Kelly is happy for the Irish, who face Ohio State in the “Natty” on Monday night.

“I'm happy for all those guys, I pull for them,” the 2020 ACC Coach of the Year insisted. “A lot of the guys there that are on both sides of the ball, I recruited. Obviously I want to see those guys win it all, and I think they're in a great position. Totally excited for those guys.”

While beating the Buckeyes and sticking it to Kelly may be a tantalizing fantasy for Notre Dame fans, their program faces an uphill battle. The Irish are currently 8.5-point underdogs, via CBS Sports.

Meanwhile, Kelly and LSU had to settle for a Bowl victory this season. The Tigers beat Baylor (8-5) 44-31 in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on New Year's Eve, which was the controversial coach's third Bowl win in as many years with the program.