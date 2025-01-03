The New England Patriots enter Week 18 in pole position to land the number-one overall pick. Even though their rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been strong this season, they have struggled to win games. In their first year without Bill Belichick this century, they have been an unadulterated dumpster fire. It is time for the Patriots to fire head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season.

Mayo was hand-selected by owner Robert Kraft to take over for Belichick. He was the inside linebackers coach for the Patriots starting in 2019 and was a star of Belichick's staff. Even though he never was the defensive coordinator, he was trusted to head the operation this season. There have been a ton of penalties and questionable press conferences that should force Mayo out of town.

The biggest reason that Mayo should be fired is that Drake Maye is their franchise quarterback. They took him third overall last April and he has been fantastic despite a poor surrounding cast. Putting the best possible coaching staff in place would be the best way to support him. Mayo came to town after a successful career in Foxboro but a different linebacker is available this offseason.

Mike Vrabel interviewed with the New York Jets on Friday, signaling the beginning of his free agency. He was fired by the Tennessee Titans last season and could have interviewed for the Patriots job then. But Kraft had already promised Mayo the job and was not able to interview Vrabel.

Bringing home a Patriots legend would be the best response to a brutal 2024 season. Vrabel never developed a quarterback in Tennessee, so bringing in an experienced offensive coordinator would be important. That could be Alex Van Pelt, who has been calling plays this year.

Why is Mike Vrabel the best Patriots option?

This head coaching class is not considered the best in recent memory. Ben Johnson is the bell of the ball after another phenomenal year as the Lions' offensive coordinator. He was picky last year and decided not to take a head coaching job, so that is in the cards again this year. His defensive counterpart in Detroit, Aaron Glenn, could also get a job.

The Lions coordinators are great options but the Patriots need a stable leader that Robert Kraft trusts. Vrabel defines that in every way, as an all-time great Patriot and a proven head coach. There are also questions about general manager Eliott Wolf, who struggled in the later rounds of the draft. Someone like Vrabel who has connections and can get a GM he collaborates with would help New England get out of this situation.

There is no doubt that Vrabel will be a hot name in the coaching carousel. He brought the Titans to the number-one seed with Ryan Tannehill and has a ton of respect around the league. There are a few solid jobs open, including with Caleb Williams in Chicago and the Patriots have to act quickly to get him in the building.

Jerod Mayo was a great Patriots player but has not done well in his first season as the head coach. While he could still be a solid defensive coordinator in the league, next season is too important to trust Mayo at the helm.

The argument for keeping Jerod Mayo

Robert Kraft hand-picked Mayo to replace the greatest coach in modern NFL history. Firing him after one season would make ownership look desperate to have a great coach and show an inability to develop a coach. But the Patriots should not worry about outside noise and make the best decision for Drake Maye.