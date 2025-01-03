The New York Jets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. New York is 4-12 heading into Week 18 during a season where the Jets went all in on QB Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have already fired head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas. That means New York will be on the hunt for new leadership in 2025.

The Jets will interview Mike Vrabel for their head coaching position on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Vrabel explained what he is looking for from a new team in a recent article from the Athletic that spotlights his last year.

“There’s got to be clear communication with ownership, so that we understand as coaches what the expectations are,” Vrabel said via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. “That’s so we can explain to them what’s reasonable, what we can do, what we probably can do and what we’re going to try to do — or die trying. I want to have a structure in place that people see the game the same way I do from an X’s and O’s standpoint, from a personnel standpoint, with team-building. We would hopefully have that alignment, which is critical.”

Vrabel also wants a clear plan for who is quarterback will be at his next stop.

“And I would like to be able to say that there’s a quarterback that you feel like you can win with — or that there’s a path to find the one that you can win with,” Vrabel continued.

This begs the question: would Vrabel want to enter the 2025 season with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback? Or would be seek a replacement?

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers acknowledges that Week 18 could be his final NFL game

It is hard to ignore how much Aaron Rodgers could impact the next head coaching hire for the Jets.

If Rodgers does return to New York in 2025, it would be smart to have alignment between Rodgers and his new head coach. That cuts both ways, as some head coaching candidates may stay away from the Jets because of Rodgers.

On the other hand, Rodgers may not be the quarterback of the Jets in 2025. He may not even be in the NFL anymore.

Rodgers admitted that Week 18's game against the Dolphins could be his final NFL game.

“Yeah, of course [the thought of retirement is on my mind],” Rodgers said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It is unclear exactly where Rodgers' head is at heading int the final week of the regular season. He did make it clear that he appreciates the opportunity he had in New York, regardless of what happens next.

“I'm just more resigned to the reality of the situation,” Rodgers concluded. “I think there's going to be change here, and if I'm [not] a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here.”

It will be interesting to see what happens surrounding the Jets during the offseason.