Seeing Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry play girlfriends in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix rom-com Irish Wish was random enough, but finding out the pair are actually such close friends in real life that Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are godparents to Lindsay Lohan's 7-month-old son Luai?! The whole thing really has the internet buzzing with questions.
On their press tour for Irish Wish, Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan surprised reporters by explaining they have been close friends since well before their time on set filming the movie together.
Lohan explained how the unlikely besties became so close in her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Spoiler alert: it's fairly first-world-y and probably not how you met your best friend.
Lohan, who lives in Dubai with her financier husband Bader Shammas, told Fallon, “My husband knows Michael Mina, the chef, and we were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, ‘You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet.”
Let's go over the relatability checklist so far, shall we? Are you a former child and teen star married to a wealthy financier in Dubai? Did your famous chef friend insist on you meeting another famous reality TV chef whose husband is NBA royalty? Ok, so maybe the story of how Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry became friends will never be made into a four-quadrant Netflix family film, but let's continue with the A-list celebrity meet-cute nonetheless.
Lohan went on to explain to Fallon that Ayesha Curry, “happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met, and we just clicked, right off the bat.”
So there you have it. Cut to last month, when Lohan attended a Warriors game and Steph signed a jersey for Lohan's baby with the message “To Luai, your godparents love you!”
And now Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan are gushing about their real-life friendship as they do interviews together to promote the Hallmark-esque Netflix rom-com Irish Wish. So for those who think Hollywood is just one big celebrity lovefest where everyone who's famous knows each other, this story does little to dispel that stereotype. Hopefully the film Irish Wish itself promotes better messages (although it appears unlikely judging by the lackluster trailer). Maybe the inevitable Irish Wish 2: Even Wishier will though — let's dream big!