Tennessee State University is set to face-off against Howard University in a highly anticipated matchup but the Aristocrat of Bands won't be in attendance. On Thursday, Tennessee State released a statement saying that the famed marching band won't be in attendance when the Tigers face the Bison during Howard's 100th Homecoming.

The statement is below:

“Dear Tennessee State University Community,

We hope this message finds you well. The University would like to take a moment to address the disappointment expressed by many of our alumni and students regarding the Aristocrat of Bands not traveling to perform at the upcoming Lindenwood University and Howard University (HU) games.



We understand how much these performances mean to our community, and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this decision may have caused to those planning to attend these games, with the hope of seeing our beloved band in action during halftime. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, it has been determined that it is not financially prudent for the band to travel to Washington, D.C., or St. Charles, MO.



As you know, TSU is Howard's homecoming opponent. HU has specific restrictions for our band. AOB can only perform after the game. Meanwhile, the cost of travel alone is more than $150,000, which poses a significant challenge given our current financial landscape.



Recently, TSU implemented a financial action plan to address structural budget deficits that have affected the institution for years. The University has had to make cost reduction decisions across the board in every area of operation, including travel. This also includes the band's travel to Lindenwood and maybe others, depending on budget demands and mission critical program needs.



We recognize the importance of school spirit and the role of extracurricular activities in enriching the student experience. However, our priority remains focused on sustaining enrollment for students who are financially eligible and may require our assistance.



The University is committed to facing these financial challenges head-on and needs your ongoing and unwavering support as we move forward. Together, let us stand united to do more, to be more, as we work to sustain a future-ready TSU.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Dr. Ronald Johnson, the interim president of the institution following the retirement of former president Dr. Glenda Glover, is taking steps to enhance the university's financial standing. His financial action plan, outlined in a recent statement, is a key component of his agenda to restore the institution's finances. However, this is not the only budget cut that has surprised students; the annual TSU homecoming concert was also canceled this school year.

The Aristocrat of Bands will be in action at Tennessee State's homecoming on October 12th at 5 PM CST. The Tigers host OVC-Big South competitor Eastern Illinois.