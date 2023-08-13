Director Michael Chaves revealed that The Nun 2 could potentially outshine other films in the Conjuring Universe. Multiple screenings showed the audience that it could be the most ‘violent' movie installment yet. The director owes this element to finding the right balance between making it really scary and surprising.



“It’s always a delicate balance… Just as horror audiences have developed the appetite for horror, the appetite for violence has started to increase, and so there are some violent elements in this.”

When it comes to Valak, Chaves also shares his thoughts on the notion ‘Demons are never-ending.' This explains that Valak in The Nun movie has consistently existed in various forms and that more stories can be told.



The Nun 2 written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, takes the audience back into the terrifying world of Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga). This is four years after the events of the first movie, The Conjuring. Seeking solace, Irene moves from Romania to Italy to start anew in a quiet convent. However, the ominous presence of Valak (Bonnie Aarons) continues to haunt her.

Valak, known as the demon nun, made her initial appearance in The Conjuring 2, making a lasting impression on audiences around the world. This pivotal introduction set the stage for the creation of The Nun's first chapter, directed by Corin Hardy.

Now, horror enthusiasts eagerly await The Nun 2 and anticipate fear and ‘more' violence in The Conjuring Universe. Scheduled to release on September 8, moviegoers can brace themselves for another terrifying experience for Valak's new horror chapter.