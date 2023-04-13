The latest Conjuring news gives you a jump scare, but in a good way. HBO Max is developing a TV series based on New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring universe. The news was announced on Wednesday (April 12) during Warner Bros. Discovery’s press day.

According to Warner Bros., The Conjuring television series will be a continuation of the feature films.

The Conjuring universe which includes the 2013 original The Conjuring and additions: Annabelle, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It have collectively grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, Variety reports. The next installment in the franchise will be The Nun 2. It is set to hit theaters on September 8, 2023.

It has yet to be confirmed if Conjuring stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson have been cast for the television series.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The newest Conjuring announcement is not the only HBO Max development that the studio announced Wednesday. The biggest takeaway from the press event was that they are changing the name of HBO Max to simply Max to reflect the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger.

In addition to the Conjuring news and name change, The Big Bang Theory will also be getting a spin-off. No plot details were announced during the presentation. Per Variety, although nothing has been confirmed, “it is believed to be an hour-long series featuring a mostly new cast with potential for known Big Bang stars to appear in guest spots.”

The Big Bang Theory aired on CBS for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. The show starred Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette Rosten).