NFL fans who have been eagerly waiting for the opportunity to see the presumptive 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, throwing during the NFL Scouting Combine will be disappointed to learn that while Williams does plan to be in Indianapolis to meet with coaches and scouts and to speak with the media, he won't be down on the field showing off what it is that makes him such an intriguing, and some would say generational draft prospect.
“Potential top overall pick #USC QB Caleb Williams will wait until his Pro Day to throw and workout for scouts,” according to sources of NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “He’ll be in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, but not throw for teams.”
Caleb Williams' decision to wait until his Pro Day to throw and work out for teams may disappoint fans who have been excited to see the 2022 Heisman winner in action in an NFL setting, but it's not one that is all that abnormal for a player in his position. Bryce Young didn't throw last year, and previous 1st overall picks such as Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford and Andrew Luck have all opted to wait until their Pro Day to sling the pigskin too. And this year, Williams is not alone.
LSU quarterback — and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner — Jayden Daniels will also be waiting for his Pro Day to work out for scouts. North Carolina's Drake Maye has yet to announce whether or not he'll be throwing at the Combine, but most expect that the likely #2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will follow suit and opt to wait until North Carolina's Pro Day to step on the field. The other three quarterbacks who round out the consensus top six in this year's draft — JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix — all plan to throw, and hopefully improve their draft stock.