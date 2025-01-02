ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the start of the conference season for these AAC foes as Wichita State faces Temple. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wichita State-Temple prediction and pick.

Wichita State comes into the game at 10-3 on the year. They opened up the year sitting at 6-0, including a win over Minnesota. They would fall to Florida, before winning two more. Still, they would lose the next two games before beating Kansas State and Friends University. Temple is 8-5 on the year, and they started the year at 4-4. They would then win three straight, including a win over Davidson, giving Temple their 2,000th win. Since then, they have fallen to Rhode Island but defeated Buffalo.

Since 1983 these teams have faced 14 times, with Temple leading the series 8-6. Last season, they faced twice, with Temple winning both games.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Temple

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Wichita State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wichita State is ranked 104th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 129th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 101st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Wichita State has been solid on offense this year. They are 90th in the nation in points per game this year while also being solid on the glass Wichita State is 68th in the nation in rebounds per game on the season.

Justin Hill is the leading scorer for Wichita State this year. He is scoring 14.0 points per game, while also adding 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Xavier Bell. Bell is scoring 13.7 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Also having a solid year is Harlond Beverly. Beverly is scoring 9.5 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. Finally, Bijan Cortes leads the team in assists. He is averaging 3.3 assists per game while adding 4.8 points, and 2.3 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Corey Washington has led the way. He comes into the game with 12.9 points per game, while also having 6.9 rebounds and one block per game. He is joined by Quincy Ballard. Ballard leaders the team in rebounds and blocks this year. He comes into the game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on the year. Ballard also adds 9.8 points per game on the season.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

Temple is 122nd in the nation in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They sit 153rd in offensive efficiency while sitting 120th in defensive efficiency this year. Temple sits 121st in the nation this year in points per game. Still, they are 65th in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they are great at getting to the line, sitting 13th in the nation in free throw attempts per game.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. has been great for Temple this year. He leads the team with 20.1 points per game, while also adding 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.8 steals per game on the season. Mashburn is also shooting 44.1 percent from three this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Zion Stanford. Stanford is scoring 11.3 points per game. He adds 3.4 rebounds per game, two assists, and 0.8 blocks per game this year. Finally, Quante Berry sees plenty of time in the guard rotation. He is scoring 8.6 points per game and adds 5.1 rebounds, two assists, and 1.8 steals per game on the year. Further, he is shooting 50 percent from the field this season.

In the frontcourt, Stece Settle III has been solid. He is the team leader in both rebounds and assists this year while being second on the team in points. He is scoring 12.1 points per game, while also adding 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Further, Settle leads the team with 1.4 blocks per game. Joining Sttle in the front court is Elijah Gray. Gray is scoring 7.5 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds. Finally, Babatunde Durodola has been solid as well. He is scoring 4.9 points per game this year while adding 5.2 rebounds of his own.

Final Wichita State-Temple Prediction & Pick

Wichita State does have the better offense in terms of scoring, but they are not very efficient. Wichita State is 201st in effective field goal percentage this year. Temple is not much worse, sitting at 221st. There is a major difference between the defensive units though. Temple is 54th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage, while Wichita State is 119th. The difference in the two defensive units will be the difference as Temple gets the win.

Final Wichita State-Temple Prediction & Pick: Temple -1.5 (-102)