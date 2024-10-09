Jon M. Chu's Wicked movie adaptation has gotten a new poster with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo that recreates the iconic Broadway poster.

In honor of the tickets going on sale, a new poster for the Wicked movie has dropped. It features Galinda (Grande) whispering into Elphaba's (Erivo) ear. This is a nod to the Broadway poster, which has become iconic. Anyone who has been to New York City has seen the Broadway poster plastered on billboards and taxis.

Previously, the Wicked movie paid homage to the Creation of Adam painting. Galinda and Elphaba are touching fingertips as the latter soars in the sky.

What is Wicked?

Wicked is a loose adaptation of the 1995 novel of the same name written by Gregory Maguire. It started the Wicked Years series and serves as a revisionist iteration of the classic Wizard of Oz story.

It follows Elphaba's life through her demise at the hands of Dorothy. Wicked was later adapted as a stage musical. It has been on Broadway since 2003.

The original Broadway cast included Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth as Elphaba and Galinda, respectively. The show remains on Broadway over two decades later. Stephen Schwartz wrote the lyrics and music for the musical. Winnie Holzman is credited with writing the book of the musical.

What are the Wicked movies?

Now, Jon M. Chu will direct a two-part movie adaptation of Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. He is previously known for directing Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights. The latter is an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical of the same name.

Like the Broadway musical, the Wicked movie adaptation will be split into two parts. The installments will be released nearly a full year apart on November 22, 2024, and November 21, 2025.

Holzman and Dana Fox are credited with writing the script for the movies. Marc Platt and David Stone produced them, and Universal Pictures will distribute them.

The first Wicked movie will presumably cover the first act of the musical. That ends before the events of The Wizard of Oz and follows Elphaba's journey at Shiz University.

While Grande and Erivo are receiving most of the attention, the cast is star-studded. Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Peter Dinklage will also star in it.

A second part, Wicked: Part Two, will come out on November 21, 2025. This will presumably wrap up the story and adapt the second act of the musical. Most of the principal cast from the first part will return in the sequel.