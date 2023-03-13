Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Almost a month after its release, EA announced Wild Heart’s first-ever post-launch content update, introducing a new Kemono, a new skill, various gameplay improvements and fixes, and more.

WILD HEARTS Almanac | Hunting Hellfire Laharback You'll need fast reflexes and a cool head to conquer Hellfire Laharback. 🔥 New quest available now! #PlayWildHearts pic.twitter.com/4p6mxRCEOg — WILD HEARTS (@playWildHearts) March 10, 2023

This content update brings various new things to Wild Hearts, starting with a new Kemono. The Kemono, named the Hellfire Laharback, is described as “a new breed of volatile Kemono”. This fire Kemono can be found on Natsukodachi Isle and must be defeated to protect the island. Players can unlock this Kemono after completing all of the main story quests. Players will receive a request from Suzuran’s husband, Yoshichi, while will unlock the quest. The quest can be found on the Main Map under the Side Stories tab. Successfully hunting the Hellfire Laharback will award the player with the title “Fire Fiend Appeaser”.

The content update also brings with it a new Talisman Skill, Infernal Blow. Players have the chance to receive this Talisman after their first successful Hellfire Laharback hunt. Infernal Blow has the following skill details:

Increases the chances of setting prey ablaze and boosts the power against ablaze Kemono.

This Talisman Skill is good for players who run Fire weapons, and those who focus on setting their enemies ablaze. Both effects of the skill let players increase the damage they can deal by setting their enemies on fire.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned above, the content update brings with it various gameplay improvements and fixes. The blog post itself focuses on three of these fixes:

Players now can look at their full list of skills equipped during armor creation, weapon creation, and armor modification.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from receiving rewards after successfully hunting certain giant kemono.

Karakuri that can contain food, such as Ingredients Chest and Drying Rack placed in advance, will be removed to ensure that they are not destroyed during the battle with Amaterasu in Minato.

For a full list of improvements and fixes, players can read the full patch notes themselves.

Although this is the first content update, this is definitely not the last one. EA mentioned that in two weeks, on march 23, Wild Hearts will be receiving its second content update. This one will introduce the Grimstalker, yet another new Kemono. Alongside the Grimstalker’s arrival are new armor and weapons, along with new emotes and chat stamps. Not only that, but more Kemono will be coming in April, including the Murakumo.

That’s all the information we have about the new Kemono and skills that came to Wild Hearts with this content update. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.