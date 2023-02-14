Enter a beautiful world filled with breathtaking scenery, amazing nature and wildlife, and giant monsters trying to kill you. Keep reading to learn more about Wild Hearts, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Wild Hearts Release Date: February 17, 2023

Wild Hearts comes out on February 17, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Wild Hearts gameplay

Similar to games like Monster Hunter, Wild Hearts is a third-person action role-playing game. Players take control of a character and explore a wide-open map. The game’s main draw is the large monsters that roam the land, called Kemonos. Players are tasked with tracking down these monsters and hunting them down. For starters, players have access to a variety of weapons. This includes weapons such as the Karakuri Katanas, Nodachis, Bows, Bladed Wagasas, Canons, Clawblades, Karakuri Staffs, and Mauls. Each of these weapons has strengths and weaknesses, so players should choose based on their play style. Of course, some weapons may be better for hunting down specific monsters, but that is for the player to discover.

Other than the weapons, the player also has access to what appears to be clockwork-like equipment. This equipment offers a variety of uses to the player. We actually wrote an article about the various Karakuri gadgets you have access to. Here’s a quick rundown to get you acquainted. The Karakuri gadgets players have access to are split into two categories: Basic Karakuris and Fusion Karakuris.

Basic Karakuris do simple things, such as help the player jump higher, create platforms, glide, place torches, and more. Fusion Karakuris, on the other hand, combine various Basic Karakuris to create more complicated jobs. For example, the Bulwark allows players to block Kemono attacks. There’s also the aptly named Pounder, which pounds Kemonos with a giant hammer.

Like other games of this type, players will trade in parts they gathered from hunting monsters for better armor and weapons. This is the game’s main progression system. It will also have a story that the player can follow as they progress through the game.

The game is playable solo but also allows multiplayer play.

Wild Hearts story

You play as a Hunter, a visitor to the land of Azuma in the East. A land inspired by Feudal Japan, Azuma is home to various Kemono, large beasts that roam the land and fight each other for prey. It is your job as a hunter to take down these Kemono and take back the land from these beasts.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.