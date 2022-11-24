Published November 24, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 6 min read

Wild Hearts released a new gameplay trailer showing off the various Karakuri gadgets available in the game. We’ll be going through everything shown in the trailer and those talked about on their website.

We previously talked about Wild Hearts’ gameplay from the 7-minute gameplay trailer they released almost a month back. Now, they’ve released a new one, however this time they focused on the various Karakuri gadgets players will have access to. We will be going through all of them in order, this time with their proper names as given by the introductory guide.

Wild Hearts Karakuri Gadgets

Basic Karakuri: These Karakuri gadgets are simple ones that players can construct quickly. These gadgets are useful during combat and allow players to dynamically change the fight. These do not require as many materials as the other gadgets. Spring: We called these jump pads in our previous article because that’s precisely what they are. The Spring Karakuri gives players a quick way to change their position. The spring has offensive and defensive applications. Offensive applications include performing an enhanced jumping attack, as well as flanking the monster, or Kemono. Defensive applications include the ability to quickly dodge enemy attacks. Crate: These crates are just basic building blocks or platforms as I called them before. They’re just stationary cubes that have a variety of applications. Hunters can climb them to avoid attacks, or to perform jumping attacks. Torch: Just as the name implies, this Karakuri provides light outside of combat, allowing hunters to see in dark places. In combat, however, they can set weapons on fire, allowing them to deal more damage to your enemies. Glider: The glider allows players to travel the skies over the land without having to worry about walls or the like. Players can use a Wind Vortex (we will cover this later), a few Crates on top of each other, or a Spring to help in gliding. Celestial Anchor: This Karakuri allows hunters to tether to it, letting them swing around. This is useful in combat when you want to get closer to the Kemono you are hunting, or when you simply want to relocate quickly.

Fusion Karakuri: These Karakuri require various Basic Karakuri to fuse together, hence the name. These are mostly for combat purposes, and take some time and resources to make. As such, hunters need to make sure that they are away from danger before trying to build one of these. Bulwark: This is a way cooler name compared to when I called it Wall in the other article. The Bulwark counters Kemono charge attacks, pushing them back when they hit the Bulwark. This also blocks other Kemono attacks, so hunters can build them to stay safe from attacks like fireballs and the like. Pounder: This Fusion Karakuri is basically a giant hammer that, as the name implies, pounds enemies. This deals a lot of stun damage on the Kemonos it hits, allowing hunters to attack them while they’re down. Its speed, however, is kinda slow, so hunters need to time it well. Star Bomb: These powerful explosives deal a lot of damage over a large area. That means that Kemono and hunter alike will get blown away by this Karakuri. As mentioned before, this has two detonation methods. The first is through its timed fuse. Star Bombs have various sticks or poles sticking out of them, which slowly enter the bomb. Once they are all inside, it will explode. The other detonation method is when it gets attacked by the hunter. This method is preferable if you need the explosion immediately. Repeater Crossbow: This Karakuri shoots large arrows at the Kemono you are hunting, and even distracts them for a bit. This is especially effective when hunting flying ones, so make sure to use them as needed. Chain Trap: As the name implies, this Karakuri is a trap that, when triggered, shoots chains at the Kemono that triggered it. This keeps them in place for a while, allowing hunters to easily attack them. Just take note that each subsequent use of the trap lowers its effectiveness. This means hunters should not rely on this a lot. Celestial Cannon: This is a large Karakuri, and also one of the most complex. After a charge-up period, this cannon fires at its target, dealing huge damage and possibly staggering the enemy. Finding the timing for this cannon is important, as it can just as easily miss or be destroyed if deployed haphazardly. Fireworks Launcher: Although not mentioned in the introductory guide, this Karakuri was in the original gameplay trailer. Judging from its complexity, it was most likely a Fusion Karakuri as well. This gadget shoots fireworks into the sky, which blinds nearby large Kemonos. This, like the Chain Trap, gives hungers a brief window to execute their attacks.

Dragon Karakuri: These Karakuri are the most complex ones, and also the ones that require a lot of energy and resources to operate. The energy they require, called Celestial Thread, has a limited quantity in each area. As such, proper utilization of these Dragon Karakuri is important. Of course, the number of Celestial Threads in each area can increase once players discover and upgrade Dragon Pits. For now, it suffices to think of these Karakuris as ones that you use outside of battle, and are more for exploration than combat. Flying Vine: This is what the game calls the zipline. As the name implies, the Flying Vine creates a long zipline that allows players to quickly traverse gaps, cliffs, and the like. In the 7-minute gameplay trailer, the hunter actually shoots it upwards, so players don’t have to worry about things like gravity when it comes to the zipline. Wind Vortex: These Karakuri are basically large industrial fans pointed upwards. They’re strong enough to propel hunters up into the air. Other than that, the wind also affects the glider, letting hunters cover more height and distance when they are used together. Roller: If the Glider and the Flying vine are useful for aerial movement, the Roller is for ground travel. If you’ve ever seen those one-wheeled motorcycles with a large wheel that go around the chair, that’s what they look like. This Karakuri lets hunters cover large distances quickly, and can even attack with them. I say attack, but it’s more hunters can launch the Roller at them to deal damage. Just make sure to jump off. Paddle Scoop: Hunters get hungry during their hunts, so that’s where the Paddle Scoop comes in. This Karakuri floats on top of the water, scooping up fish as it goes along. Hunters can then cook this fish to sustain them through the hunt. It can even store the fish you can’t eat yet. Training Bear: The Training Bear, as the name implies, is for training purposes. Hunters can hone their attack, dodging, and blocking skills with this gadget. Hunters can also configure this bear, allowing it to attack either on two legs or on all fours. It also shoots balls at you. Hunting Tower: This is one of the more futuristic Karakuris, as the Hunting Tower detects the large Kemonos in its vicinity like a radar. Other than the enemies, though, this can also scan for artifacts and other notable creatures.



Judging from how the introductory guide was worded, the Karakuri Gadgets we saw in the Wild Hearts gameplay trailer are not everything. There are still some gadgets that we do not have information on. We will most likely learn more about them in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we can expect to see more information about Wild Hearts later this month, this time about Azuma.

That’s all the new information we got about the Karakuri Gadgets from the latest Wild Hearts gameplay trailer. For more gaming news from us, click here.